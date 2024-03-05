Alliance France Tourisme Launches Free Training for Hospitality Staff in Advent of the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Marianne – AFT (PRNewsfoto/Alliance France Tourisme)

With the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games just months away, Alliance France Tourisme, a partnership of important tourist companies, has announced a ground-breaking project to foster a culture of hospitality among all hosts.



This unique project, established on the historic Champs-Élysées, aims to prepare the French people to provide first-rate hospitality for the expected surge of foreign tourists in the summer of 2024.



Alliance France Tourisme will offer free training through an immersive video game centered on two main themes: French hospitality and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games are a great opportunity to strengthen France’s appeal and prompt a new desire to travel in our country. Quality of hospitality will be a key element for success of our visitor experience. Fully committed to hospitality, the major French companies active within Alliance France Tourisme are willing to offer all the welcomers and volunteer participants an unprecedented tool to remind them of the basics of French hospitality in the form of an immersive video game. Dominique MARCEL, President of Alliance France Tourisme

The training session is offered to all company workers, as well as hosts and volunteers in France, including hospitality professionals, shops, restaurateurs, transportation providers, and security staff.

Within a brief 30-minute session, participants will learn the fundamentals of French hospitality, including availability, etiquette, inclusivity, and other competencies, which will be brought to life by engaging characters in a vibrant setting to reinforce their role as French ambassadors and elevate their service levels.



France maintains its reputation as the world’s leading tourist destination. Through this endeavour, the leading tourist companies hope to highlight the country’s unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional visitor experience – our businesses and people are prepared.