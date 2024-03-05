Mărțișor: Origins, Traditions, and Symbolism in Romania

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On March 1, Romania celebrates Mărțișor, the most famous symbol of spring. Some argue that Mărțișor is a unique Romanian symbol, distinct from other cultures, while others view it as a traditional Romanian practice that neighboring peoples such as Bulgarians have embraced for its cultural significance.

Mărțișor also denotes the bicolour thread, white and red, from which various figurines hang, symbolizing the contrast between night and day, life and death, illness and health, winter and summer. In this form, you will find it in many countries in the Balkans under very similar names: Bulgarian: Martenitsa; Macedonian: Martinka; Greek: Mártis; Romanian: Mărțișor; etc. Its name in Albanian has a different root, Verore, derived from Dita e Verës or Verëza (Day of summer), celebrated in Albania on March 14 of the Gregorian calendar (March 1 of the Julian calendar).

Romanian Mărțișor Origins

The precise beginnings of the Mărțișor tradition are still unclear but are believed to date back thousands of years. For example, in the ancient Roman calendar, March 1st marked the beginning of the New Year with the celebration of “Matronalia,” honouring Mars, the deity associated with war, nature, spring, and agriculture.

Back in the Dacian period, Mărțișoare (plural form of Mărțișor) were considered protective charms that provided solar protection and brought beauty and fertility. Girls and women wore them until the trees blossomed, then hung the red strings and ornaments on the branches.

Mărțișor originated in the historical regions of Maramures and northern Bukovina, reaching all the way to the Bulgarian-Greek border.

The Mărțișor’s form has changed over time, starting with a gold or silver coin attached to a red and white or black and white intertwined thread, then transitioning to small river stones painted red and white strung on a thread, and currently depicted by colorful beads, ceramics, or flowers.

Discoveries at the archaeological site of Schela Cladovei in Mehedinți County unveiled ancient traditions dating back approximately 8000 years, showcasing necklaces embellished with tiny red and white river stones.

The oldest surviving Mărțișor in Romania – in the shape of a silver heart – dates from 1879, while another from 1898 showcases a flying swallow, both highly valued by a collector in Bucharest.

Mărțișor Superstitions and Legends

In some regions of the country, superstition dictates that on March 1, Baba Dochia will bring back the cold; therefore, women avoid washing or sweeping and focus solely on preparing meals.

Superstition and popular belief suggest those wearing Mărțișor should steer clear of sunlight in the summer to maintain their health and beauty, symbolizing various positive qualities and protection.

Two captivating legends are intertwined with Martisor: one tells the story of a dragon who kidnapped the sun for three seasons until winter, when a hero faced the dragon, returning the sun to the sky and melting the snow, leading to the emergence of snowdrops, messengers of spring.

Another tale recounts spring wandering through a meadow and discovering a snowdrop struggling to bloom. Winter, upset by spring’s meddling, released a harsh frost, turning the flower into ice. Spring, trying to warm it with her hands, accidentally injured a finger, and her blood brought the snowdrop back to life. And so, spring emerged victorious against winter.

Mărțișor Traditions in Different Parts of Romania

In Transylvania, Mărțișoare strings are traditionally placed on doors, windows, or even domestic animal horns to protect against malevolent forces.

Mărțișor seller, Mrs Florica, talking about tradition and symbolism.

A Mărțișor seller, Mrs Florica, told me more about this tradition when I was visiting Romania at the beginning of March, buying Mărțișoare for my mother, cousin, friends, and acquaintances back in Greece.

Mărțișor has an ancient tradition, symbolizing the wish for a fulfilled, long life and a beautiful spring. We hang the long, red and white string, above the entrance door in our home, then we remove it on March 31, but we don’t thrash it. Instead, we hang it in a tree in the garden, or, if we live in an apartment, somewhere out of the way, either on an ornamental plant, or a hook behind the door.

In the vicinity of Oradea, cleansing with fresh rainwater on March 1 is thought to improve one’s well-being and appearance.

In Dobrogea, residents wear Mărțișoare until the storks arrive, throwing them into the air to welcome happiness with wings. Meanwhile, young women cleanse themselves in Banat with snow or water from ash tree leaves to draw in love and marriage proposals.

In Moldova and across the Prut River, it is a tradition for girls to give Mărțișoare to boys on the 1st of March, and boys then reciprocate on the 8th of March.

Next to Mărțișor, the custom of gifting bouquets of early spring flowers, typically snowdrops, continues to be observed.

On the 1st of March, a tradition is observed where each female picks a day between the 1st and 9th of March, corresponding to the legend of Baba Dochia ascending the mountain for nine days and nights with her sheep, draped in nine coats. The tale ends with Dochia succumbing to the freezing temperatures next to her flock. According to custom, the weather on the selected day mirrors women’s mood (and luck) throughout the year: calm and lovely or upset and unappealing.

On the 9th of March, during the celebration of the Holy 40 Martyrs of Sebaste, also known as “Old Men, Martyrs, 40 Saints,” certain areas uphold the custom of consuming 40 glasses of wine.