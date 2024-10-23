The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) launches an avant-garde AI campaign featuring AI influencer Emma.

“Emma” emerges as a perpetual AI influencer, promoting Germany globally.

Petra Hedorfer heralds Emma as pivotal in developing GNTB’s digital strategy.

Collaboration with Startup Creator brings forth innovative marketing tools.

Introducing the Futuristic Brand Ambassador

The German National Tourist Board stepped boldly into the future with the debut of its AI influencer, Emma. Serving as a virtual guide, AI influencer Emma tirelessly showcases Germany as a premier travel destination. Embodying a digital-savvy Berliner, she appeals to globe-trotters, offering real-time interactions and tailored travel suggestions.

Petra Hedorfer, leading the GNTB, champions Emma’s role, declaring it a cornerstone of their digital outreach. AI enhances their communication arsenal, positioning Emma as a vital connector between travellers and memorable German experiences. Emma’s contributions amplify existing advertising efforts, reaching millions through traditional means.

Emma isn’t just an AI persona. Her creation emerged from a partnership with Startup Creator, utilizing state-of-the-art technology. As a virtual personality in her 30s, she thrives in digital spaces, passionately journeying through Germany. Her presence on Instagram—@EmmaTravelsGermany—encourages exploration, offering insights and companions for every traveller’s unique journey.

Hello!

I’m Emma and I’m an AI travel influencer for the German National Tourist Board. I live in Berlin and work as a freelancer in online marketing, which gives me the flexibility to pursue my great passion – traveling.

I share this passion on my Instagram account @EmmaTravelsGermany. There I take you on exciting journeys of discovery through the most beautiful corners of Germany. Whether it’s vibrant cities, cultural highlights or impressive natural landscapes in Germany – I’ll show you the many facets of this country and provide you with the best travel tips.

Follow me on Instagram for more inspiration and valuable tips for your next trip to Germany or send me a message!

I’m looking forward to exploring Germany with you!

Best regards,

Emma Hello! I’m Emma

Tech-Savvy AI influencer Emma: A Digital Dynamo

AI influencer Emma’s capabilities stem from deep learning and extensive language models, enabling her to converse fluently in over 20 languages. She’s informative and interactive and can synchronize with real-time data from the GNTB Knowledge Graph by year-end. Through this integration, Emma evolves into a comprehensive travel guide.

The GNTB’s utilization of AI extends beyond Emma, marking a progressive shift in how they engage with global travellers. AI-driven data, insightful customer interactions, and virtual platforms enhance Germany’s visibility in the tourism sector. The Knowledge Graph alone hosts an extensive range of tourist data, enriching international online portrayals of Germany.

Ultimately, the GNTB aligns AI with user-centred strategies, improving the tourist journey. An AI-assisted chatbot has offered seamless service since 2020, underpinning its customer service ethos. By embracing augmented and virtual realities, they’ve added layers of immersive interaction for explorers worldwide.

The GNTB remains committed to leveraging AI in innovative yet responsible ways, balancing digital enhancements with the irreplaceable value of actual experiences in Germany.