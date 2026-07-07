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Rethymno Celebrates the Citizens Who Make the City Bloom

- July 7th, 2026 07:56 am

The Municipality of Rethymno is rewarding locals who beautify the city.

The Municipality of Rethymno is rewarding locals who beautify the city.

Not every civic award recognizes grand achievements. Sometimes, it simply says thank you to the people who water the flowers.

On Tuesday, July 7, at 7:15 p.m., the Municipal Garden of Rethymno will host the awards ceremony for the community contest “Greening Our Garden or Balcony: Beautifying Our City and Villages.” The event is open to the public and forms part of the 12th Cretan Diet Festival.

Organized for the second consecutive year by the Municipality of Rethymno’s Department of Green Spaces and Urban Environment, with the support of Deputy Mayor for Green Spaces, Volunteering and Stray Animal Management Giorgis Papadoseifos, the initiative celebrates residents who transform private spaces into small pockets of nature.

Participants entered one of two categories—Gardens & Courtyards or Balconies & Rooftops—by submitting photographs of the spaces they have lovingly cultivated. The top three entries in each category will receive honorary distinctions and symbolic prizes.

The celebration extends beyond private gardens. Special recognition will also be given to schools and volunteers whose projects inspire environmental awareness and encourage greener, healthier communities.

Every participant will leave with an honorary certificate and a commemorative ornamental plant—a thoughtful reminder that even the smallest patch of greenery can brighten an entire neighborhood.

About Victoria Udrea

Victoria is the Editorial Assistant at Argophilia Travel News, where she helps craft stories that celebrate the spirit of travel—with a special fondness for Crete. Before joining Argophilia, she worked as a PR consultant at Pamil Visions PR, building her expertise in media and storytelling. Whether covering innovation or island life, Victoria brings curiosity and heart to every piece she writes.

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