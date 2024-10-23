Celebrating Heritage Through Dance: “Golden Eagles and Halcyons – Steps of Freedom”

Date & Time: October 26, 2024, at 8:30 p.m.

October 26, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. Venue: Cultural Center of Heraklion, Andreas and Maria Kalokairinou Hall

Cultural Center of Heraklion, Andreas and Maria Kalokairinou Hall Admission: Free to the public

The Lyceum Club of Greek Women, Heraklion Chapter, is dedicated to its mission of cultural preservation and presents the dance performance “Golden Eagles and Halcyons—Steps of Freedom.” Showcasing traditional dances from both the Heraklion dance group and the Halastra Dance Group of Thessaloniki’s Delta Municipality, this event promises an immersive cultural journey.

The performance, artfully directed by educator Theodora Melitsopoulou, guides audiences through beloved corners of Heraklion and Thessaloniki, celebrating these regions’ rich history and community spirit. It intertwines music and movement, weaving narratives honouring local customs and traditions.

Golden Eagles and Halcyons – Steps of Freedom is scheduled for October 26 at 8:30 PM at the Heraklion Cultural Center.

Remembering Historical Milestones

As the performance unfolds on October 26, 2024, guests are invited to reflect on significant historical events: the liberation of Thessaloniki on October 26, 1912, and the national commemoration of October 28, 1940. These days symbolize unity, struggle, and a steadfast faith in freedom. The legacy of those who valiantly defended the homeland during the Balkan Wars and World War II continues to inspire new generations.

“Golden Eagles and Halcyons—Steps of Freedom” pays tribute to the forebears, ensuring that the principles of liberty and justice remain alive. The Region of Crete supports the event, underscoring the importance of honouring cultural heritage.