AEGEAN Launches Santorini-Istanbul Direct Flight

Imagine Santorini, already drowning in honeymooners, Instagrammers, and those hellbent on reposting sunset pictures, now bracing for a fresh wave of tourists. Blame (or thank) AEGEAN, who, on May 27, rolled out a direct Istanbul-Santorini flight, opening up a shortcut for anyone in Turkey bored of their islands.

The event—a gathering that could only be called a summit if one’s standards were low and the wine was flowing—unfolded at the Santo Wines conference hall. AEGEAN Airlines and Fraport Greece co-hosted, presenting the grand plan to a select audience of politicians, business owners, travel agents, and every local who answers to “president,” “secretary,” or “treasurer.” Not to be left out of a promising headline, the Santorini Hoteliers Association’s entire board shuffled in: President Antonis Pagonis, Vice President Andreas Patiniotis, Secretary Margarita Karamolegkou, Treasurer Renos Chitis, and Member Giorgos Dimitrokalis.

Amid the polite applause and obligatory cheese platters, AEGEAN’s chairman, Eftichios Vassilakis, cut through the speeches with, “Our goal is to strengthen the island’s connectivity with major international destinations and create new opportunities for tourism development.” Lofty stuff. Depending on who you ask, it’s either a disaster for introverts or a masterstroke for souvenir vendors.

A Toast to New Flights (and Even More Tourists)

Santorini’s hoteliers know a good thing when they see it. After all, filling beds is easier when planes are dropping visitors straight into your lap. The Hoteliers Association, trying their best not to look too enthusiastic, offered gratitude to AEGEAN Airlines for keeping the island’s tourist conveyor belt well-oiled. “We appreciate AEGEAN’s continued support for Santorini tourism and remain optimistic that this new connection will bring positive results for local business and the economy.” Cautiously stated, a bit like thanking the weather for being “not terrible.”

The new route is more than an aisle to extra luggage fees; it’s a play for visibility and a magnet for travellers from a market with both curiosity and spending power. Whether that means more sunset selfies or just longer lines at the cable car remains to be seen. For now, residents can relish their dual role, welcoming newcomers and preparing for yet another season of asking people not to climb the volcano in flip-flops.