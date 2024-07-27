Aegean Airlines Expands Winter Routes

- New direct flights from Athens to Abu Dhabi and Las Palmas
- Direct flights from Thessaloniki to Amsterdam
- Expansion of routes to popular destinations in the Middle East and Europe
This winter season, Aegean Airlines (IATA: A3, ICAO: AEE, Callsign: AEGEAN) introduces new direct flights from Athens to Abu Dhabi and Las Palmas, alongside a new route from Thessaloniki to Amsterdam. Aegean is also steadily growing its presence in the Gulf and Middle East, offering direct flights to key cities like Riyadh, Jeddah, Amman, Beirut, and Dubai.
Athens to Abu Dhabi
- Start Date: October 2024
- Frequency: Three flights per week (Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday)
- Airport: Eleftherios Venizelos Airport to Zayed International Airport
- Connection: Second direct link to the UAE after Dubai
Aegean Airlines is enhancing its network with new direct flights from Athens to Abu Dhabi, scheduled to begin in October 2024. Travellers can look forward to three weekly flights, reinforcing Athens’ connections with the UAE.
Expansion in the Middle East
- Routes: Riyadh, Jeddah, Amman, Beirut, Dubai
- Growth: Steady expansion in the Gulf and Middle East
These new routes build on Aegean’s commitment to expanding its presence in the Gulf region, adding to existing flights to major cities like Riyadh and Dubai.
Athens to Las Palmas
- Start Date: February 2025
- Frequency: Two flights per week (Monday, Thursday)
- Airport: Las Palmas Airport
- Distance: 150 km from the African coast
- Flight Time: Approximately 5.5 hours
Starting in February 2025, Aegean Airlines will connect Athens with Las Palmas in the Canary Islands. This new route offers a winter escape, allowing travellers to enjoy a summer-like destination during the colder months.
Thessaloniki to Amsterdam
- Start Date: October 28, 2024
- Frequency: Up to three flights per week
- Airport: Thessaloniki’s Macedonia Airport
Passengers in Thessaloniki will benefit from new direct flights to Amsterdam starting from October 28. Three weekly flights are available.
Additional Routes
- Thessaloniki to Naxos: Four flights per week
- Heraklion to Kalamata: Two flights per week
Earlier this year, Aegean also introduced new routes from Thessaloniki to Naxos and Heraklion to Kalamata, further expanding its domestic network.
These new routes are now available on the Aegean Airlines website and booking systems, offering more options for travellers during the winter season.