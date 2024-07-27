Aegean Airlines Expands Winter Routes

New direct flights from Athens to Abu Dhabi and Las Palmas

Direct flights from Thessaloniki to Amsterdam

Expansion of routes to popular destinations in the Middle East and Europe

This winter season, Aegean Airlines (IATA: A3, ICAO: AEE, Callsign: AEGEAN) introduces new direct flights from Athens to Abu Dhabi and Las Palmas, alongside a new route from Thessaloniki to Amsterdam. Aegean is also steadily growing its presence in the Gulf and Middle East, offering direct flights to key cities like Riyadh, Jeddah, Amman, Beirut, and Dubai.

Athens to Abu Dhabi

Start Date: October 2024

October 2024 Frequency: Three flights per week (Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday)

Three flights per week (Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday) Airport: Eleftherios Venizelos Airport to Zayed International Airport

Eleftherios Venizelos Airport to Zayed International Airport Connection: Second direct link to the UAE after Dubai

Aegean Airlines is enhancing its network with new direct flights from Athens to Abu Dhabi, scheduled to begin in October 2024. Travellers can look forward to three weekly flights, reinforcing Athens’ connections with the UAE.

Expansion in the Middle East

Routes: Riyadh, Jeddah, Amman, Beirut, Dubai

Riyadh, Jeddah, Amman, Beirut, Dubai Growth: Steady expansion in the Gulf and Middle East

These new routes build on Aegean’s commitment to expanding its presence in the Gulf region, adding to existing flights to major cities like Riyadh and Dubai.

Athens to Las Palmas

Start Date: February 2025

February 2025 Frequency: Two flights per week (Monday, Thursday)

Two flights per week (Monday, Thursday) Airport: Las Palmas Airport

Las Palmas Airport Distance: 150 km from the African coast

150 km from the African coast Flight Time: Approximately 5.5 hours

Starting in February 2025, Aegean Airlines will connect Athens with Las Palmas in the Canary Islands. This new route offers a winter escape, allowing travellers to enjoy a summer-like destination during the colder months.

Thessaloniki to Amsterdam

Start Date: October 28, 2024

October 28, 2024 Frequency: Up to three flights per week

Up to three flights per week Airport: Thessaloniki’s Macedonia Airport

Passengers in Thessaloniki will benefit from new direct flights to Amsterdam starting from October 28. Three weekly flights are available.

Additional Routes

Thessaloniki to Naxos: Four flights per week

Four flights per week Heraklion to Kalamata: Two flights per week

Earlier this year, Aegean also introduced new routes from Thessaloniki to Naxos and Heraklion to Kalamata, further expanding its domestic network.

These new routes are now available on the Aegean Airlines website and booking systems, offering more options for travellers during the winter season.