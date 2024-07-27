AEGEAN Carries Team Hellas to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games

AEGEAN aircraft livery displays the “Go Greece” (Πάμε Ελλάδα) message

Greek Olympic delegation departs from Athens

AEGEAN celebrates with athletes and support staff

Official carrier for Team Hellas to Paris 2024

AEGEAN’s 25-year support for Greek sports

A dedicated AEGEAN aircraft, adorned with the message “Go Greece” (Πάμε Ελλάδα) on the livery, carried Team Hellas, the Greek Olympic delegation, from Eleftherios Venizelos Airport to Paris this Wednesday, July 24. The special flight, filled with over 100 athletes, their coaches, support team, and Greek Olympic Committee executives, marked the beginning of their journey to the 2024 Olympic Games.

Festive Send-off

AEGEAN’s Chairman and the cabin crew joined the celebration, wishing the athletes from various sports, including swimming, polo, fencing, artistic swimming, athletics, tennis, and judo, a safe and successful trip. The dedicated flight landed at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, where good luck and pleasant journey wishes echoed among the travellers.

Commitment to Greek Sports

AEGEAN serves as the Official Air Carrier of Team Hellas, ensuring all athletes participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics are transported to and from the event. Recently, AEGEAN also facilitated the National Basketball Team’s journey from Athens to Belgrade, then to Lille, for their Olympic quest. Similarly, athletes for the Paris Paralympic Games will travel at the end of August, courtesy of AEGEAN.

25 Years of Support

For over two decades, AEGEAN has consistently supported Greek sports, transporting national teams and athletes to important sports events around the globe. This enduring commitment honours Greece with significant sporting achievements.

Eftichios Vassilakis, Chairman of AEGEAN, expressed the company’s pride in supporting Team Hellas: “It is a great pleasure and honor for all of us at AEGEAN to bring Team Hellas to Paris. Our cabin crew and staff feel privileged to contribute to the athletes’ efforts. This feeling of honor extends to our passengers, whose loyalty enables us to support Greek sports for over 25 years.”

“We wish our athletes to relish the unique Olympic experience, embracing it wholeheartedly. Their participation is a lifetime achievement and a source of joy for them, their families, and supporters. We are confident that they will make us proud once more, demonstrating the value of hard work, dedication, and passion, not only in results but every step of their journey. You carry the best wishes of all in Greece, along with those of the AEGEAN family.”