The 5-star luxury Regent Porto Montenegro is now partnering with GoBaloo, to meld luxurious resort experiences with thrilling 4X4 adventures in Montenegro’s rugged landscapes, offering guests unique cultural and historical explorations.

The splendid Regent Porto Montenegro five-star luxury hotel located in the heart of Porto Montenegro in the stunning Bay of Kotor, has announced a new collaboration with GoBaloo, Montenegro’s leading 4X4 off-road adventure specialist. The hotel, famous for its elegance, location, and charm now offers exciting off-road expeditions, cultural tours, and hiking adventures for their guests.

Explore Montenegro’s Wilderness

These GoBaloo experiences deliver guests of the hotel beyond the Adriatic coast and into Montenegro’s wild, mountainous terrain. GoBaloo’s expert guides lead off-road excursions to Durmitor, the country’s highest peak, while traversing breathtaking coastal roads and secluded trails. Along the way, guests can hike through untouched forests and soak in panoramic views that reveal Montenegro’s most scenic and hidden gems including the Museum of Living History, Fort St Andrija, and the historic village of Gornji Stoliv.

The adventures, some as long as four hours, include picnic lunches with local Montenegrin dishes, homemade rose juice, and freshly brewed coffee. Regent Porto Montenegro and GoBaloo have designed curated the itineraries enabling guests to have an enriching experience that encompasses the culture, history, and local food of Montenegro.

The Other Montenegro

Regent Porto Montenegro and GoBaloo bring the hotel’s guests the best of both worlds: the finest in luxury and the untamed spirit of Montenegro’s natural landscape. Adventurous travellers can now immerse themselves in the dramatic contrasts of this beautiful country, whilst staying at the stunning five-star Montenegro, experiencing both luxury and exploration in one unforgettable stay.

The elegant Regent Porto Montenegro is a luxuriously appointed property with 175 rooms, suites, and residences, advanced meeting facilities, and the spectacular Regent Spa. The Venetian-style design complements the breathtaking natural beauty of Boka Bay and brings true luxury to the 460-berth Porto Montenegro, an exclusive lifestyle destination. The hotel offers guests mainly Mediterranean cuisine. The hotel boasts spectacular in-house restaurants – Murano Restaurant, Onyx Bar & Garden by Beluga, Pool Bar, and Gourmet Corner patisserie – which are among the most elegant dining options in Montenegro. The combination of opulent resort luxury with wild nature exploration and experiences helps visitors to Montenegro enjoy all this extraordinary country has to offer.