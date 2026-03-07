The government of the United States, after the intervention in Venezuela, the abduction of its president, the bombing of Caracas, the threats against Cuba and Greenland, and the joint genocide of the Palestinian people together with the state of Israel, has now begun military operations together with Israel against Iran.

Under the pretext of security, the protection of political rights, human rights, and the emancipation of women, residential areas and schools are being bombed, leading to the death of civilians, including schoolgirls.

Attacks on schools constitute a war crime and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, which is used selectively and treated as if it were worthless paper.

The fact that even schools become targets of military operations reveals the true face of war. No child can be considered ‘collateral damage’.

Once again, the U.S. government announces a ‘preventive’ war and spreads destruction in the Middle East in the name of peace.

No humanitarian pretext can hide the real aims, which are connected to geopolitical competition, energy interests of major corporations, and transport routes.

Once again, international law, which forbids intervention in a sovereign state, is being ignored.

Developments in the Middle East increase the danger of a wider regional conflict with unpredictable consequences for the people.

Our country is already directly involved, as the Souda base is actively participating in military operations and hosts U.S. and NATO air and naval forces.

The British base in Akrotiri, Cyprus, has already been drawn into dangerous involvement.

The dispatch of military forces and the presence of Greek warships and aircraft in the wider region deepen the country’s involvement and increase the risk of retaliation.

The Greek government, the EU, and NATO sacrifice our lives and cut social goods in the name of the war economy, while the cost of living is already suffocating society.

As public employees, we cannot remain silent when children are killed in their schools.

We demand:

• Immediate disengagement of Greece from the war plans of the U.S. and Israel

• Closure of the Souda base

• No Greek soldier outside the country

• Immediate end to attacks and bombings of schools and residential areas

• Immediate protection of civilians and children

• Safe return of all Greek citizens from war zones

We stand firmly against war and in solidarity with every people in struggle.

People have the right to decide their own futures.

We call on the people of Crete not to allow our land to become an endless slaughterhouse.

We call on unions to condemn the involvement of our country in this massacre.