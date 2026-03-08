Operation Desert Scorpion Puts Souda Under Extra Surveillance

SKAI TV reports a new security plan around Souda Base.

Operation Desert Scorpion was activated by Greek intelligence.

Surveillance increased near US military facilities.

Hotels and rentals are monitored near strategic locations.

Greek security services have reportedly activated a special surveillance plan to protect American military installations in the country, and judging by the code name, the operation may also be competing for a role in the next action film.

According to SKAI TV, the National Intelligence Service has launched a security plan called Operation Desert Scorpion, a title that suggests either a high-level counter-espionage effort or a rejected script for a late-night cable movie.

The plan focuses heavily on the naval base at Souda Bay Naval Base, which once again finds itself at the center of regional tensions following developments in the Middle East and a recent espionage case in the area.

Because when global tensions rise, nothing says calm professionalism like naming the operation after an animal that does not even live in Crete.

Operation Desert Scorpion Begins Watching Everyone from the Shadows

According to the report cited by SKAI, intelligence officers have increased their presence around strategic installations, using discreet surveillance methods and operating under different identities.

Agents may appear as:

tourists

couples in love on vacation

conference visitors

restaurant workers

hotel guests

which, to be fair, describes half the people in Crete during tourist season anyway.

The goal is to maintain constant awareness of activity near sensitive locations, especially those connected to US and NATO operations in the eastern Mediterranean. This type of monitoring is not new. Only the code names get more dramatic every year.

Souda and Alexandroupoli Remain Key Targets for Attention

The naval base at Souda and the facilities in Alexandroupoli are considered critical for American and NATO operations, making them natural points of interest for both military planners and anyone who enjoys watching aircraft carriers from hotel balconies.

Authorities are reportedly checking accommodation bookings, particularly in hotels or short-term rentals with direct views of military areas.

Because nothing raises suspicion like choosing a room with a nice sea view.

In recent months, several arrests linked to espionage investigations have taken place in Crete and northern Greece. In one case, individuals were allegedly searching for accommodation overlooking Souda Bay, which immediately attracted the attention of security services. Apparently, scenic views can now be classified as strategic assets.

It is indicative that, in the recent espionage case mentioned by SKAI TV, the two men of Azerbaijani origin who were allegedly monitoring activity around Souda appeared to be using Polish passports. Their repeated questions about accommodation, with a clear view of the bay, immediately raised suspicion, showing that asking for a room with a nice balcony can mean very different things depending on the circumstances.

Security services reportedly reacted quickly, treating the requests less as holiday planning and more as part of a surveillance attempt — a reminder that in areas around military bases, even ordinary tourist behavior may look suspicious if it comes with too much interest in aircraft carriers.

Surveillance Expands to Other Bases as Well

Monitoring is also being extended to other locations where US forces have been present in recent years, including:

The 110 Combat Wing in Larissa;

The base at Stefanovikio;

Other facilities used during joint operations.

These sites play a role in regional military logistics, which means they automatically become part of any security plan with a suitably intimidating name.

Operation Desert Scorpion, for example, sounds far more impressive than Operation Please Do Not Photograph the Aircraft Carrier.

Serious Situation, Cinematic Vocabulary

The increased surveillance comes after escalating tensions in the Middle East and the recent arrest of a foreign national accused of recording movements of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford while it was in Souda Bay.

Officials say the measures are precautionary and intended to prevent espionage or sabotage. That part is entirely reasonable. What remains less clear is why every security plan must sound like it was designed for a video game.

Operation Desert Scorpion suggests dunes, heat, and covert missions in remote deserts. In reality, the operation is taking place in Crete, where the most dangerous local creature is usually a goat standing in the middle of the road.

Still, dramatic names have always been part of intelligence culture, perhaps because saying “routine surveillance around military facilities” does not sound nearly as reassuring. And, as with tourism forecasts, reassurance often depends on presentation.