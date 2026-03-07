Five poisoning incidents have been recorded in Crete since the start of March 2026

Cases reported in Heraklion, Chania, and Lassithi

An investigation was carried out on a beach near Kissamos after a dog poisoning report

A detection team with a trained dog searched the area

Dead cat found, suspected poisoning, but no bait located

Poisoned baits fear returns to Crete.

Early March has barely begun, yet animal welfare volunteers in Crete are already sounding the alarm. Within the first days of the month, five separate poisoning incidents have been recorded across the island, renewing concerns about the persistent and illegal use of poisoned bait. This problem persists despite years of awareness campaigns.

The cases were reported in three regional units — Heraklion, Chania, and Lassithi — suggesting that the issue is not limited to one area but is scattered across the island, often appearing without warning and leaving dead pets, wildlife, and unanswered questions in its wake.

The latest investigation took place on Friday, March 6, 2026, on the beach near the village of Korfalonas in the Municipality of Kissamos, following a citizen’s report of a dog believed to have been poisoned in recent days.

A search on Kissamos beach turns up a dead cat but no bait.

The search was carried out by the Poisoned Bait Detection Team of Chania, operating under the Hunting Federation of Crete and Dodecanese. The team included handler Giannis Grigorakis and Karina, a specially trained detection dog used in investigations involving toxic substances placed in the open.

During the sweep of the coastal area, the team located one dead cat, which is believed to have been poisoned. However, despite a thorough search, no poisoned bait was found, and no additional dead animals were detected in the surrounding area.

The incident was reported publicly by the volunteer network LIFE Against Poison Crete, which monitors poisoning cases across the island and regularly assists authorities with field information.

According to the group, the number of incidents recorded in just a few days is worrying, especially at the start of the spring season, when outdoor activity increases and pets, farm animals, and wildlife are more exposed.

Poisoned bait remains illegal in Greece and is considered one of the most dangerous threats to both domestic animals and protected wildlife species. Substances are often added to food to target stray dogs or predators. Still, the result is often indiscriminate, affecting cats, birds of prey, hedgehogs, and even livestock.

Animal welfare organizations repeatedly warn that the use of poison does not solve local problems and often creates wider environmental damage, particularly in rural and coastal areas where wildlife populations are sensitive.

Residents and visitors are advised to remain cautious when walking pets, especially in remote areas, on beaches, or in farmland, where incidents have previously been reported.

Anyone who suspects poisoning is encouraged to contact local authorities or animal welfare groups immediately, as quick reporting can help prevent further deaths.