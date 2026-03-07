FedHATTA monitoring Middle East developments

No cancellations yet, but the travel market is described as frozen

Bookings are still coming in from abroad

No travel bans issued by Greek authorities

Trips to Mediterranean destinations continue normally for now

FedHATTA Monitors the News Carefully

The Federation of Hellenic Associations of Tourist & Travel Agencies (FedHATTA) says it is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East and their potential impact on travel planning, while reassuring the public that Greek tourism continues to operate normally.

According to the federation, no organized trips have been cancelled so far, except in cases where travelers could not reach their destination due to practical limitations such as flight disruptions.

On paper, everything remains under control.

In practice, market mood appears more cautious.

Market Frozen, But Bookings Still Come In

Data collected from member agencies show that the travel market has slowed noticeably, with professionals describing the situation as frozen, even though there is no clear reversal in tourist flows toward Greece.

Bookings from abroad are still being made at a normal seasonal pace. The sector expects a clearer picture during the Easter period, when demand from key markets — including Europe, the United States, and other international sources — traditionally increases. Until then, the industry is doing what it does best: waiting, watching, and hoping that nothing unexpected happens.

No Travel Warnings so Far

FedHATTA also noted that the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not issued any travel advisories for the Middle East, the eastern Mediterranean, or nearby regions, except for areas directly involved in military operations.

As long as flights continue to operate normally, scheduled trips to destinations such as:

Egypt

Morocco

Tunisia

Algeria

Cyprus

Jordan

Turkey

are continuing as planned.

For the moment, the official position is simple: there is no reason to cancel, no reason to panic, and no official sign that tourism will be affected.

Still, the fact that the market itself has paused to see what happens next suggests that travelers — and the industry — are paying closer attention to the news than anyone is willing to admit.

With the summer season approaching and Greece situated in one of the most sensitive regions in the world, the tourism sector may appear calm on the surface, but it is clearly watching the horizon very carefully.