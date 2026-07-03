Viral Video Shows Silver-Cheeked Toadfish Fighting Over Bait in Crete

If anyone still doubted the silver-cheeked toadfish’s reputation for aggression, this viral video from Crete offers compelling evidence that even members of its own species aren’t safe when food is involved.

The battle for the bait is far from a polite queue. Two silver-cheeked toadfish immediately clash, violently biting and tearing at one another in a desperate bid to claim the prize. The aggression escalates quickly as more of the invasive fish swarm the area. One particularly ruthless specimen decides that fighting the fisherman’s bait is too much effort and instead turns its jaws on its own species, attacking the other toadfish with sheer brutality to eliminate the competition. The clip serves as a reminder of the extremely aggressive nature of this specific marine pest.

The silver-cheeked toadfish (Lagocephalus sceleratus) is not native to Greek waters. Originating from the Indo-Pacific, it entered the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal and has spent the last decade multiplying rapidly. Known for their toxic flesh and their incredibly sharp teeth, these fish are a nightmare for local ecosystems and fishermen alike. This viral footage merely confirms what marine biologists and local anglers have known for years: these fish have zero manners, zero respect for personal space, and will happily chew on their own cousins to get a free meal.

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