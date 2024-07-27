Heraklion’s Tourist Season Records High Occupancy Rates

Occupancy rates in Heraklion hotels range from 85% to 90%.

Prices for accommodations remain reasonable and competitive.

Luxury hotels offer significant discounts to maintain visitor numbers.

The tourist season in Heraklion is highly successful, with accommodation occupancy between 85% and 90%. This success is a result of the collaborative efforts of the local hoteliers, particularly the Heraklio Hoteliers Association, led by Nikos Chalkiadakis. Their initiatives and strategies have played a significant role in maintaining these high occupancy rates, painting a positive picture of tourist activity in the area.

Competitive Pricing Keeps Tourist Flow Steady

Prices for accommodations have been kept at attractive levels, which helps maintain substantial tourist traffic. Speaking with SKAI, Chalkiadakis expressed satisfaction with current occupancy rates but noted that hoteliers had hoped for even higher numbers. “The hotels should be over 95%, but even with the occupancy we have at the moment we are satisfied,” he said. He emphasized the steady flow of bookings, which bolsters the local tourism industry.

Discounts Make Luxury More Accessible

Addressing the pricing strategy, Chalkiadakis mentioned that while accommodation prices are competitive, high-end hotels have had to offer discounts of 15% or more to attract customers. This move has made luxury stays more affordable and helped fill previously empty rooms. By adjusting their prices, these upscale establishments can maintain a consistent flow of visitors, ensuring a vibrant and thriving tourist season in Heraklion.