Tired of seeing old furniture and green waste on the streets? The Municipality of Heraklion just launched a new app to make cleanups easier. Check out the new digital tool and the full list of neighborhood drop-off points.

Option 1: The New Digital App (Easiest for Home Pickups)

The Municipality has launched a brand-new digital platform that allows you to schedule a pickup directly from your home or even report illegal dumping in your neighborhood.

How it works: You simply select your area on the map, create a request for bulky/green waste pickup, and you can even attach a photo of the items so the crew knows what to expect.

You simply select your area on the map, create a request for bulky/green waste pickup, and you can even attach a photo of the items so the crew knows what to expect. Where to find it: You can access the web app right now at: wastemanagement.enser.gr/heraklion-crete

You can access the web app right now at: Note: Dedicated mobile apps for both Android (Google Play) and iOS (App Store) will be available for download very soon.

Option 2: The 22 Fixed Neighborhood Collection Points

If you prefer to transport the items yourself, the Municipality has set up 22 specific drop-off points across the city and surrounding villages.

⚠️ Crucial Tip: The collection trucks only arrive during the exact 30-minute (or 45-minute) windows listed below. If you drop your items outside of these specific times, they may sit there for days or result in a fine.

Scheduled Neighborhood Drop-off Points

Residents can drop off bulky waste at these 22 pre-defined locations during the set times:

Location Days Time E. Xanthou & G. Dafermou Mon, Wed, Sat 11:00 – 11:30 Pateles Farmers Market Mon, Wed, Sat 17:00 – 17:30 E. Papadaki & K. Sergiou Mon, Wed, Sat 10:00 – 10:30 Mesabelies (Neofytou Vardala & Iolis) Mon, Wed, Sat 16:00 – 16:30 Leftheraiou & G. Stylianou Mon, Wed, Sat 17:00 – 17:30 M. Pavlaki & I. Alikaki Mon, Wed, Sat 15:00 – 15:30 Machis Kritis & S. Moustakli Mon, Wed, Sat 09:00 – 09:30 Kounavon & 1869 Mon, Wed, Sat 14:00 – 14:30 Stavrakia Thursday 09:00 – 09:30 Voutes Thursday 10:00 – 10:30 Agios Myronas Stadium Thursday 11:00 – 11:30 Ano & Kato Asites Thursday 14:00 – 14:30 Kerasia Bridge Thursday 15:00 – 15:30 Dafnes Thursday 16:00 – 16:30 Afoi Koumantaki Thursday 17:00 – 17:30 Profitis Ilias Tuesday 10:00 – 10:30 Kyparissi Tuesday 09:00 – 09:30 Agios Syllas Tuesday 11:00 – 11:30 Malades Tue, Fri 14:00 – 14:45 Foinikia Tue, Fri 15:00 – 15:45 Skalani Friday 16:30 – 17:00 Karteros Friday 17:30 – 18:00

Option 3: Call for a Pickup or Drop it at the Depot

If you aren’t tech-savvy, or if you just want to load up your truck and drive the waste directly to the Municipal Depot (Amaxostasio) yourself, the traditional services are still running perfectly fine.

Phone Number: Call 693 234 5540 to schedule a home pickup or to arrange a drop-off at the depot.

Call to schedule a home pickup or to arrange a drop-off at the depot. Operating Hours: Monday to Friday, 09:00 AM to 4:00 PM (16:00).

A quick reminder for everyone: Please don’t just leave bulky items next to the standard green street bins. It looks messy, it’s illegal, and it ruins the beauty of our neighborhoods. Use the app, call the number, or take it to one of the 22 points. Let’s keep Heraklion clean!