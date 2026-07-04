Tired of seeing old furniture and green waste on the streets? The Municipality of Heraklion just launched a new app to make cleanups easier. Check out the new digital tool and the full list of neighborhood drop-off points.
Option 1: The New Digital App (Easiest for Home Pickups)
The Municipality has launched a brand-new digital platform that allows you to schedule a pickup directly from your home or even report illegal dumping in your neighborhood.
- How it works: You simply select your area on the map, create a request for bulky/green waste pickup, and you can even attach a photo of the items so the crew knows what to expect.
- Where to find it: You can access the web app right now at: wastemanagement.enser.gr/heraklion-crete
- Note: Dedicated mobile apps for both Android (Google Play) and iOS (App Store) will be available for download very soon.
Option 2: The 22 Fixed Neighborhood Collection Points
If you prefer to transport the items yourself, the Municipality has set up 22 specific drop-off points across the city and surrounding villages.
⚠️ Crucial Tip: The collection trucks only arrive during the exact 30-minute (or 45-minute) windows listed below. If you drop your items outside of these specific times, they may sit there for days or result in a fine.
Scheduled Neighborhood Drop-off Points
Residents can drop off bulky waste at these 22 pre-defined locations during the set times:
|Location
|Days
|Time
|E. Xanthou & G. Dafermou
|Mon, Wed, Sat
|11:00 – 11:30
|Pateles Farmers Market
|Mon, Wed, Sat
|17:00 – 17:30
|E. Papadaki & K. Sergiou
|Mon, Wed, Sat
|10:00 – 10:30
|Mesabelies (Neofytou Vardala & Iolis)
|Mon, Wed, Sat
|16:00 – 16:30
|Leftheraiou & G. Stylianou
|Mon, Wed, Sat
|17:00 – 17:30
|M. Pavlaki & I. Alikaki
|Mon, Wed, Sat
|15:00 – 15:30
|Machis Kritis & S. Moustakli
|Mon, Wed, Sat
|09:00 – 09:30
|Kounavon & 1869
|Mon, Wed, Sat
|14:00 – 14:30
|Stavrakia
|Thursday
|09:00 – 09:30
|Voutes
|Thursday
|10:00 – 10:30
|Agios Myronas Stadium
|Thursday
|11:00 – 11:30
|Ano & Kato Asites
|Thursday
|14:00 – 14:30
|Kerasia Bridge
|Thursday
|15:00 – 15:30
|Dafnes
|Thursday
|16:00 – 16:30
|Afoi Koumantaki
|Thursday
|17:00 – 17:30
|Profitis Ilias
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 10:30
|Kyparissi
|Tuesday
|09:00 – 09:30
|Agios Syllas
|Tuesday
|11:00 – 11:30
|Malades
|Tue, Fri
|14:00 – 14:45
|Foinikia
|Tue, Fri
|15:00 – 15:45
|Skalani
|Friday
|16:30 – 17:00
|Karteros
|Friday
|17:30 – 18:00
Option 3: Call for a Pickup or Drop it at the Depot
If you aren’t tech-savvy, or if you just want to load up your truck and drive the waste directly to the Municipal Depot (Amaxostasio) yourself, the traditional services are still running perfectly fine.
- Phone Number: Call 693 234 5540 to schedule a home pickup or to arrange a drop-off at the depot.
- Operating Hours: Monday to Friday, 09:00 AM to 4:00 PM (16:00).
A quick reminder for everyone: Please don’t just leave bulky items next to the standard green street bins. It looks messy, it’s illegal, and it ruins the beauty of our neighborhoods. Use the app, call the number, or take it to one of the 22 points. Let’s keep Heraklion clean!