Preserving History at the Phaistos Archaeological Site

A New Chapter for a Minoan Landmark

The Ministry of Culture is undertaking significant upgrades at the Phaistos archaeological site to improve visitor facilities, enhance accessibility for individuals with disabilities, and address critical preservation needs of the ancient remnants. Actions are underway to install modern protective shelters, reinforce slopes, and restore the iconic Minoan palace. Funding is sourced from the Regional Operational Program “Crete” (2021–2027).

What’s Happening at Phaistos?

Here’s a quick breakdown of the current projects:

Restoration and preservation of ancient ruins at the Phaistos Minoan Palace.

Improved accessibility in the archaeological site for all visitors, including those with disabilities.

Replacement of ageing protective shelters to ensure structural integrity and prevent damage.

Measures to protect the site from flooding—critical as climate change increases extreme weather events.

Stability improvements to the slopes around the site to prevent erosion.

Water management systems to control runoff and safeguard the surroundings.

The Central Archaeological Council has unanimously approved all studies, including geological, geotechnical, structural, and architectural assessments. Conservation reports suggest protective steps for monuments like the Old Palace and Royal Apartments.

Boosting Accessibility and Sustainability

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni discussed the palace’s importance, describing it as “the second most significant palatial complex in Crete” and a vital cultural landmark. She added, “The Minoan Palace of Phaistos is part of Greece’s bid for UNESCO World Heritage status for Minoan palaces in 2025.”

The Ministry is actively implementing infrastructure upgrades for visitor convenience through regional funding worth €2.5 million. Mendoni explained, “We collaborate closely with the Region of Crete to upgrade protective structures, safeguard the monuments, and strengthen their resilience against climate-related flooding.”

Photorealistic rendering of the new roof of the royal apartments. (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

Measures include stabilizing slopes at critical points and integrating water management solutions. Plans also involve dismantling the outdated 1960s-era shelters and replacing them with modern designs that minimize interference with the site’s historic walls. Repair work will focus on wall stabilization, rainwater protection, and other preventive maintenance.

The redesigned shelters consider both preservation and reduced interference with ruins. They eliminate horizontal water collectors along their edges and ensure comprehensive protection for the underlying remnants—conservation studies factor in past damages caused by earthquakes, fires, and environmental effects. The aim is a holistic approach that respects the site’s delicate materials while adapting to modern challenges.

“Our goal is to protect the monuments as much as possible while offering a functional, aesthetically improved experience to the public,” Mendoni emphasized.

Photorealistic rendering of the new roof of the royal apartments (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

Protecting Phaistos is about preserving a piece of human history. The city’s timeline stretches from 4000 BC to 150 BC, touching prehistoric, Minoan, and historical eras. The upcoming work secures this legacy and enhances the visitor experience.