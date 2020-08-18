What’s Happening On Crete: The Weekend of August 16, 2020

Pin 0 Shares

Over the weekend the locals of Crete enjoyed a mostly deserted island paradise, since the pandemic ruined the summer season for most people of the world. Greece has been devastated by the lost revenue already, but you’d scarcely notice this here on Crete. This is, I am convinced, the birthplace of resilience and patience, and happiness no matter what. Here’s some stories from the middle of August.

Dimitris Drakos is the owner of Diver’s Club Crete, one of the best SCUBA outfits in Greece for exploring the undersea world. With dive centers in Agia Pelagia and Hersonissos, Dimitris’ pro instructors teach beginners and help experienced divers discover another dimension of this island paradise. This past weekend, Diver’s Club and Dimitris were at it as usual, giving open water course, individual instruction, and specialty diving the amazing Cretan Sea.

The essence of every Cretan is freedom and living in the moment

Eleni Bantouraki was at Big Blue Myrtos to relax from a hectic week overseeing operations at Hacienda in Heraklion. The photo below is Eleni at Koufonisi, an uninhabited Greek islet off the south coast of Lasithi Prefecture. Big Blue is a great place to use as a basecamp for exploring one of the least publicized and most beautiful areas of Crete.

Carefree Ligaria Beach courtesy Alexandros Roniotis

One of Crete’s most diverse and energetic people, Alexandros Roniotis is the Founder of Cretan Beaches, the most extensive and informative website about the island. He’s also an IT Teacher at the Ministry of Education, and loves to share the places and secrets this island has to offer. The image he shared with us today is of his wife Elina Maisi hanging her feet off the dock at Λυγαριά Village (Ligaria).

Iligas Beach – photo courtesy our friends at Cretan Beaches

Elina Abartzaki, who is a school teacher in Heraklion, was traveling about on Crete this weekend staying with her family at Kallicrates Village in Fragocastello and swimming at Iligas Beach (Kavi). For those unfamiliar, Iligas is located at the end of Kavi Gorge, that starts close to Anopolis. There are three beaches, separated by amazing sea caves.