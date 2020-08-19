Greek Authorities Say Tourism Not the Cause of COVID-19 Spike

Pin 0 Shares

According to the Deputy Minister of Greek Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias, tourism inflows are not the cause for the recent rise in coronavirus (Covid-19) cases recorded in Greece.

Minister Hardalias, speaking to the press, clarified the fact that at the moment – 83 percent of Greece’s confirmed Covid-19 cases are domestic (due to lax observation of health measures) and 17 percent have been imported from travelers. He went on to say:

“We are the 132nd country in the world in cases per one million inhabitants and 108th in deaths per one million inhabitants.

The minster presented data showing that since Greece opened to travel from abroad, 319,000 tests were conducted out of over 2.5 million arrivals and only 615 were positive for Covid-19. He also pointed out that even with the current uptick in cases, Greece still has a better pandemic record than most developed countries.

Earlier this week Greece recorded 269 new coronavirus cases (39 cases were imported from travelers abroad), raising the total number to 7,472. The death toll in the country has reached 232.

Source: GTP