This is Athens – Agora Conference Is a Hub for Tourism Professionals

Leading international and Greek tourism professionals are converging on Athens this April for “This is Athens – Agora.” Hosted by the City of Athens through the Development and Destination Management Agency (ADDMA), the event will take place from April 7–8 at the iconic Aegli Zappeiou venue. This annual tourism-focused gathering will likely draw dozens of industry players. Registration is now available at www.thisisathensagora.com. Early bird pricing applies to those who sign up by February 14.

Mayor Highlights Sustainable Tourism Goals

Athens Mayor Haris Doukas emphasized how the event aligns with the city’s broader vision, stating, “The ‘This is Athens – Agora’ positions Athens on the global tourism map as a destination with a modern and sustainable vision. We’ve reached a new era of outward-looking initiatives aimed at boosting the city’s economy while prioritizing sustainable growth. With the completion of Athens’ Tourism Carrying Capacity Study, we’re equipped to move forward with establishing the Sustainable Tourism Observatory. Every step we take focuses on improving the quality of life for Athenians.”

10th Anniversary Sparks Rebranding

Marking its decade-long history, the event now carries a refreshed identity—previously known as “Travel Trade Athens.” Ioannis Georgizas, CEO of ADDMA, explained the motivation behind this change: “This milestone led us to rebrand the event to better reflect our vision for Athens as a sustainable, inclusive destination. Through This is Athens, our city’s tourism brand, we aim to showcase our commitment to global outreach in a holistic way.”

A Program Packed with Opportunities

The 2024 edition features a packed agenda designed with sustainability in mind. Highlights include:

Over 120 Greek tourism businesses and organizations expected to participate

Meetings with more than 90 international buyers from markets including Europe, North America, and India

Opportunities for networking between Greek and global tourism professionals

Discussions and panel sessions covering current industry trends and challenges

Events focused on showcasing authentic Athenian culture and experiences

Attendees can also explore initiatives like the “This is Athens – Film Office,” which aims to attract international film productions, and “This is Athens – City Festival,” a year-round cultural event spotlighting hundreds of unique activities around Athens.

Connecting Local and International Tourism

This year’s event will spotlight Greece’s tourism potential—not just for Athens-based businesses but for a select number of enterprises from across the country. The key focus remains connecting Greek tourism professionals with international buyers, fostering networks, and creating business opportunities.

During the two-day gathering, industry leaders from Greece and abroad will share insights on critical tourism and cultural issues. Special events will also present Athens’ ongoing transformation through authentic local experiences. As a bonus, international journalists are expected to cover the event, boosting Athens’ tourism visibility.

Make no mistake—Athens will be the centre of global tourism discourse in April, offering a platform for collaboration and future growth.