VIZTA Telescope Uses AI Technology for Stargazing and Birdwatching

Promises an unparalleled blend of technology and nature

Offers groundbreaking capabilities in stellar navigation and birdwatching

Merges superior optical technology with innovative AI features

Designed with elegance and functionality in mind

The VIZTA Smart and Portable Telescope is an exquisite creation that unites leading-edge AI and the wonders of natural observation. With a meticulously crafted 5-group, 7-element optical system, high-quality ED lenses, and expertly applied multi-layer AR coatings, VIZTA ensures unmatched clarity and brightness.

When set to Stellar Mode, VIZTA employs the StellarTrack algorithm, precisely capturing the celestial dance in deep space. For birdwatchers, it identifies over 10,000 species with a striking 95% success rate, reshaping panoramic smart photography experiences.

VIZTA’s proprietary optical system, featuring ED lenses and AR coatings, ensures over 99.5% light transmission. The result is crystal-clear image quality that elevates visual exploration. Elegant Design: VIZTA’s design draws inspiration from spiral galaxies. Crafted with eco-friendly ABS composite materials, its sleek, ergonomic structure fits seamlessly with smartphones and tripod mounts, enhancing any adventure.

Weighing 290g and measuring 24-11-5 cm, Vizta is the most compact smart telescope available, making it easy to carry in small bags and perfect for outdoor photography.

Cutting-Edge Features

AI-Infused Stargazing: Integrating ChatGPT AI, the telescope offers personalized stargazing, transforming how users interact with the cosmos. Exceptional Optics: With precision-crafted optics, VIZTA simplifies the art of celestial photography, delivering stunning images effortlessly. Advanced Photography: The StellarTrack algorithm refines star tracking, while the birdwatching mode excels with state-of-the-art stabilization and AI recognition.\

VIZTA Smart and Portable Telescope is now live on Kickstarter, with plans to debut at CES 2025.