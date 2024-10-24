Christmas Airbnb Trends for Festive Hosts

Demand generally rises in the weekend preceding Christmas.

Following the peak on New Year’s Eve, demand remains slightly elevated until early January.

Current demand pacing has risen by 27% year-over-year for the Christmas to New Year period.

Travellers show increased interest in cities famed for their holiday festivities and markets.

Hosts must be cognisant of the evolving Airbnb trends as the festive season approaches to maximise their success. Knowing when demand peaks during Christmas and New Year is vital for refining pricing strategies. Data from AirDNA can benefit hosts who want to take advantage of the following holiday season to maximise revenues from short-term stays in their area.

Understanding the Uptick

In the previous year, demand began to rise the weekend before Christmas, intensifying until it peaked on New Year’s Eve, a Sunday that year. Although it started to wane afterwards, demand remained high until 4th January. This year, despite Christmas occurring on a Wednesday, the demand follows a similar pattern. It climbs from the weekend leading up to Christmas and soars towards New Year’s Eve, maintaining its strength for a few days beyond.

Promising Indicators Ahead

Hosts can anticipate a joyful season, as current demand, from 20th December to 2nd January, shows a 27% increase compared to the previous year. For those intrigued by which cities are capturing the most interest during this Yuletide, here is a list of top destinations experiencing significant year-over-year demand growth, renowned for their festive charm and vibrant holiday atmospheres:

Rovaniemi, Finland (+90%)

Basel, Switzerland (+53%)

Krakow, Poland (+50%)

Budapest, Hungary (+45%)

Prague, Czech Republic (+33%)

Further noteworthy destinations include:

Athens, Greece (+31%)

Strasbourg, France (+29%)

Metz, France (+25%)

Madrid, Spain (+23%)

Colmar, France (+23%)

Additional cities burgeoning with holiday appeal are:

Paris, France (+23%)

London, United Kingdom (+18%)

Dresden, Denmark (+18%)

Salzburg, Austria (+16%)

Vienna, Austria (+15%)

Stay Focused:

Stay updated on Airbnb trends for optimum pricing.

Note significant demand starting the weekend before Christmas.

Expect robust demand through early January.

Focus on festive destinations attracting travellers.

These insights offer Airbnb hosts the knowledge needed to welcome a prosperous festive period, ensuring their properties are booked by eager travellers seeking holiday magic.

Unique decorations can add a plus of magic to any Airbnb space. (Photo by Anthony Tran on Unsplash)

Key Airbnb Trends in the Festive Season

There’s a growing appetite among travellers to experience destinations like a native. Airbnb guests are increasingly looking for properties that offer more than just accommodation—they crave authentic local engagements. Whether through recommendations of hidden gems for dining or access to local artists’ workshops, guests want experiences that offer a genuine taste of their temporary home.

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Options

As climate consciousness surges, there is a clear trend towards eco-friendly stays. Many guests now prioritise properties that tout sustainability through green architecture, energy-efficient appliances, or sustainable toiletries and cleaning products. Eco-conscious customers are delighted by initiatives that reduce carbon footprints, garden produce, or the option to engage in locally organised green projects. This approach meets an ecological demand and adds a layer of purpose to their travel, often leading to commendable reviews and return bookings.

Tips for Creating a Festive Atmosphere

Hosts who craft a magical atmosphere during the holiday season delight guests and gain a competitive edge.

Invoke the warmth of Yuletide cheer with thoughtful holiday decorations. Elegantly adorned Christmas trees can welcome guests alongside tastefully placed wreaths and fairy lights.

Make your guests’ stay genuinely unforgettable with holiday-themed amenities. Consider welcoming them with seasonal treats, like a tray of mince pies or mulled wine. Provide guests with holiday playlists or cosy blankets to experience a true winter retreat.

Consider welcoming them with seasonal treats. (Photo by Nina Plobner on Unsplash)

Tailoring guides that list neighbourhood markets or carolling events offer guests an insider’s take on local festivities, heightening their connection to the area.

Whether notifying them of quaint Christmas markets, spectacular light shows, or midnight masses, this kind of insider knowledge is invaluable. Such insights can position hosts as expert insiders, helping guests craft unique memories to cherish long after departure.

Maximising Bookings During the Holiday Season

With increased competition, hosts must implement strategies highlighting their property and increasing visibility during Christmas.

Optimising Online Listings for the Holiday Season

Ensure that your listing captures the magic of Christmas. Update your property description to include festive features and tweak photography to reflect holiday aesthetics. Images with warm lights, decorated halls, and cosy interiors resonate culturally and emotionally, drawing potential guests. Sprinkle your listings with festive keywords to enhance online searches and await the virtual hustle.

Adjusting Pricing Strategies

Smart pricing strategies during peak seasons can substantially boost bookings. Investigate seasonal demand to set appropriate rates, ensuring competitiveness without underselling the space. By leveraging dynamic pricing tools, hosts can adjust tariffs based on competition and demand metrics, thus optimising revenues while ensuring guests perceive great value.

Takeaways for Airbnb Hosts: