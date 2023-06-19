Villa Chiara on Mykonos Is the Epitome of Cycladic Living

Built on the traditional Cycladic design, Villa Chiara is charming and truly captures the essence of Greek island living. Listed for €4,750,000 by Greece Sotheby’s International Realty, the villa is one of the nicest on Mykonos.

Situated in the middle of a sprawling estate, Villa Chiara is blessed with a prime location and unimaginable sea and sunset views. The two-level main house has interiors bathed in natural light. In all, the 600 square meter villa has 10 bedrooms and 9-baths and a wonderful array of sumptuous living and dining spaces. The master suite on the upper floor offers breathtaking views of the Aegean and every comfort.

A panoramic view of Mykonos from Chiara’s terrace – Greece Sotheby’s

The villa also features elegantly furnished bedrooms, including single, double, and twin rooms, which make it ideal for families with children. There’s also a fully equipped gym, an office, tons of storage space, and furnishings that leave nothing to be desired.

Ciara is Cycladic style and luxury, through and through – Greece Sotheby’s

Outside, a magnificent terrace, infinity pool, and jacuzzi look out over serene Livadi Beach. Al fresco dining spots dot the landscape, and there’s even a barbeque for entertaining family and friends. The outside lounging spaces of this property are picture-perfect.

Chiara offers the quintessential Mykonos experience, adding an ethereal note of captivating tranquility and security. This estate is Cycladic living at its best.

The buyer of this exquisite villa will be eligible for the Greek Golden Visa Program. Interested persons should contact George Kasimis, Head of Aegean Sales via his mobile +306973215232