The Benefits of Building a Brand-New Home

There are a number of benefits to building a new home to your particular specifications and requirements. Many people are choosing the path of personal home development over buying an established house in Australia.

From clear advantages like customisation to suit specific requirements to less obvious benefits such as a healthier living environment and eco-friendly power and waste solutions, a self-build home is an exciting project that will grip you from early planning through to construction and completion.

In this article, we will explore some of the benefits of building your new home.

Personalisation

Building a new home allows you to choose a design at the initial planning stage that best suits your preferences and lifestyle. Finding the ideal layout and floorplan that suits the needs and requirements of your family, to be able to select fixtures and finishes that match your taste and budget. There's no compromise when you build your own home.

Maintenance

Older pre-existing houses may require renovations, updates or repairs. Maintenance work on old homes can have a number of hidden costs that only come to light once the purchase is complete and you’ve already moved in. On the other hand, new-builds have minimal maintenance costs for the first few years. This saves both time and money, along with any headache of additional costs and work. New homes, whether they be small and simple or grand designs, will usually have construction warranties against any failures in the work carried out.

Environmentally Friendly

New built houses can feature energy-efficient and environmentally friendly resources such as solar panelling for electricity and water filters for the minimum need for single-use plastic bottled water. Some self-built homes may include a deep well for off-grid water supply. In addition, newly built homes are more likely to use energy-efficient materials and technology, such as efficient appliances and smart-home technology. Not only will you see minimum utility bills but will also be helping the environment.

Financial Benefits

If you are buying or building a new home valued up to $750,000 in some Australian states, you may be eligible for an Australian Government Home Builder grant. The home must be a new build and not have been previously sold or occupied to be eligible. Building a new home can also be a long-term investment as the property will probably appreciate more over time than an old building.

Location

With a new build, it’s easier to decide upon your preferred location as you’re not reliant on the right kind of home being available in your preferred zone. Once you have found the right plot of land in the right location, you can look forward to developing your new dream home environment.