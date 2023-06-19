Eunice Group to Invest in Green Hydrogen Production on Crete

Last week ekathimerini and other media outlets reported on a consortium of businesses and science and technology entities, including the Eunice Group, ready to invest 11 million euros to build the production and distribution hub for producing green hydrogen.

According to the reports, the new facility will be in Atherinolakkos, Crete, as part of the Crete Aegean Hydrogen Valley Project. Currently, the project is only in the planning phase, but on completion, it will produce 500 tons of hydrogen annually.

The investors see hydrogen as a critical fuel for different uses, including transportation, shipping, and electricity production. Eunice group and the other stakeholders intend to produce hydrogen using renewable energy sources only. The first phase of the project is to be powered by a

3-megawatt photovoltaic park Eunice will develop.

Eunice Energy Group already owns photovoltaic parks with a total capacity of 8.34MW. The recent completion of the European Horizon 2020 Program TILOS Project is but one of the firm’s green energy island solutions. So, the new Crete facility will be developed using the latest technology.

Atherinolakkos is in the far southeast of Crete, where Greece’s Public Power Corporation established a steam-powered electricity-generating plant back in the late 1990s.