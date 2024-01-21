Viking Saturn Dropped Anchor in Rhodes

Viking Saturn dropped anchor in the port of Rhodes on Saturday, carrying approximately 890 passengers. Departing from the island of Crete, specifically from Heraklion, the cruise ship received a warm welcome from representatives of the municipality and officials from the Rhodes tourism sector. This marked Viking Saturn’s inaugural arrival of the season.

Rhodes Island will become a prime candidate for the international cruise ship market in 2024, according to the Deputy Mayor of Tourism and Culture, Giorgos Toppos, present at the welcoming ceremony.

The predominantly American contingent of 890 passengers had the opportunity to glean insights about nearby attractions while indulging in the local delicacy of honey sweets (melekounia made with Greek thyme honey, sesame, and almonds and flavoured with cinnamon, lemon, orange zest, and coriander) offered to them.

Deputy-Mayor Giorgos Toppos emphasized, “Our island’s rich historical tapestry, natural splendor, and cultural heritage, coupled with its robust infrastructure, position it as a premier destination for the international cruise ship market in 2024, which is poised to be a defining year for Rhodes.”

Under the banner of Viking Cruises, over 35 visits are made to Rhodes annually, with 2024 anticipated to surpass the successes of 2023.

With its unique historical and cultural heritage, remarkable monuments, unparalleled natural beauty, and the hospitality of its inhabitants, Rhodes continues to allure thousands of visitors, including cruise ship passengers, solidifying its standing as one of the most sought-after cruise ports and a top tourist destination.

Also, present at the reception of the cruise ship and the awarding ceremony of honorary plaques were the Port Facility Security Officer Panagiotis Dokos, representatives of the Rhodes Port Authority and other local authorities, as well as the shipping agent Pavlos Georgiadis, whose agency serves as the agent in Rhodes for the cruise company “Viking Cruises”.

According to Georgiadis, Viking Cruises makes over 35 port calls every year at Rhodes, expressing optimism that the island’s cruise activity will surpass last year’s performance by 2024.

Viking Saturn will return to the port of Rhodes on January 28, 2024, after departing at 18:00 for Kusadasi.

Viking Saturn is the newest ocean cruiser in Viking Cruises’ fleet. It was named in a grand ceremony in New York City on June 6, 2023. Ann Ziff, an esteemed philanthropist and Chairman of the Metropolitan Opera, graced the event as the ship’s ceremonial godmother. As a long-time cultural partner of Viking Cruises, she bestowed a blessing of good fortune and safe sailing upon the vessel, upholding a naval tradition that spans millennia.