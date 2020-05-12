TUI Has Released a Ten-point Plan for Hotels for Post Coronavirus

Pin 3 Shares

TUI has introduced a 10-point plan with a set of measures and standards to reopen its’ hotels. The measures will enable guests to enjoy their holidays in the knowledge that the highest hygiene standards in relation to Covid-19 have been put in place. In addition to organization, capacity planning and hygiene measures, the plan also includes intensive training of local staff.

The new standards will not only be implemented in the Group’s own hotel brands such as TUI Blue, Robinson and TUI Magic Life but will also be made available to the Group’s joint venture and hotel partners. It is part of a more comprehensive package of measures that cover all of the tour operator’s service components, from retail, flights, and transfers to hotel stays, local excursions, and cruises.

“Customer surveys clearly indicate that safety and hygiene will be of paramount importance for holidaymakers after the lockdown”, says Sebastian Ebel, the member of the Group Executive Board responsible for Holiday Experiences. “With our Group-wide, integrated health and safety management system, we can ensure that our hotels meet guests’ high expectations and offer the best possible protection against infections during these unusual times. We are laying the foundations for an agile and safe return to business so we can be ready to offer our unique holiday experiences again as soon as possible”.

HOTEL ORGANISATION

1) Online check-in : Holidaymakers can make check-in contactless at many hotels by checking in online via the hotel’s website or via their smartphone.

: Holidaymakers can make check-in contactless at many hotels by checking in online via the hotel’s website or via their smartphone. 2) Distance rule : In public areas such as in the restaurants, corridors or gyms, all employees are required to keep a distance of 1.5 to two meters between them and the guests. For example, tables in restaurants will only be cleaned when guests have vacated them.

: In public areas such as in the restaurants, corridors or gyms, all employees are required to keep a distance of 1.5 to two meters between them and the guests. For example, tables in restaurants will only be cleaned when guests have vacated them. 3) Personnel planning: Staff will work together in fixed teams in order to reconstruct possible infection chains.

CAPACITY ADJUSTMENT

4) Restaurant : To limit the number of guests in restaurants capacities will be significantly reduced. Tables will be set up at a minimum distance of 1.5 metres apart.

: To limit the number of guests in restaurants capacities will be significantly reduced. Tables will be set up at a minimum distance of 1.5 metres apart. 5) Extension of opening hours : In order to provide sufficient space for all guests, the opening hours of restaurants and other hotel facilities will be extended.

: In order to provide sufficient space for all guests, the opening hours of restaurants and other hotel facilities will be extended. 6) Entertainment and activities: Only events, sports and entertainments involving a small number of participants and without close contact will be made available. Golf or tennis, for example, can take place, but football tournaments cannot. The spa offer will be adapted and childcare will be organised according to new standards in line with the requirements of the destinations and guests’ countries of origin.

HYGIENE & DISINFECTION

7) Expansion of disinfectant dispensers : The number of dispensers will be significantly increased so that guests and employees can disinfect their hands at all important contact points. For example, all locations where food and drink is offered, sports facilities and in the lobby area.

: The number of dispensers will be significantly increased so that guests and employees can disinfect their hands at all important contact points. For example, all locations where food and drink is offered, sports facilities and in the lobby area. 8) Room cleaning : Extensive new cleaning practices will be put in place to provide the best possible protection against potential Covid-19 viruses. All rooms will be thoroughly deep cleaned before the arrival of guests and the same intensely robust cleaning protocols will be applied during every guest change over. The most frequently used areas, such as bathrooms, and most used devices and appliances like TV remote controls will receive particular attention.

: Extensive new cleaning practices will be put in place to provide the best possible protection against potential Covid-19 viruses. All rooms will be thoroughly deep cleaned before the arrival of guests and the same intensely robust cleaning protocols will be applied during every guest change over. The most frequently used areas, such as bathrooms, and most used devices and appliances like TV remote controls will receive particular attention. 9) Restriction of self-service: Self-service offers such as buffets will be reduced to a minimum. Wherever possible, food and beverages will be served to guests by staff wearing protective masks.

EXTENSIVE TRAINING PROGRAMME

10) Training by independent auditors: TUI will train all employees in its own hotels. The first training documents will be made available this week.

These measures will be in addition to the statutory regulations of the respective destinations. In order to ensure an equally high level of safety in partner hotels not operated by TUI, the Group has also launched a comprehensive training and inspection program in cooperation with the leading hygiene and safety consultancy Cristal International Standards. This includes training materials, webinars, checklists, and customer information and will be made available to the joint venture partners and hotel operators imminently.

“With this set of measures we are creating the framework required to ensure we can offer our guests enjoyable and safe holiday experiences as soon travel restrictions are lifted. TUI can be relied upon to continue working hard, in close partnership with tourist destinations around the world, towards the gradual opening up of global tourism”, added Sebastian Ebel.

ABOUT TUI GROUP

TUI Group is the world’s leading integrated tourism group operating in more than 100 destinations worldwide. The company is headquartered in Germany. The TUI Group’s share is listed in the FTSE 250 index and in the German open market.

In financial year 2019, TUI Group recorded turnover of around €19bn and an operating result of €893m. The Group employs more than 70,000 people worldwide. TUI offers its 28 million customers, including 21 million customers in European national companies, integrated services from a single source. It covers the entire tourism value chain under one roof. This comprises more than 400 hotels and resorts with premium brands such as RIU, TUI Blue and Robinson as well as 18 cruise ships ranging from the MS Europa and MS Europa 2 luxury class vessels and expedition ships to the Mein Schiff fleet of TUI Cruises and the vessels of Marella Cruises in the UK. The Group also includes leading European tour operator brands, five airlines with 150 modern medium- and long-haul aircraft and 1,600 travel agencies. Apart from the expansion of its core business with hotels, cruises and destination activities, TUI is increasingly investing in digital platforms. The Group is transforming as a digital company.

Global responsibility for sustainable economic, ecological and social activity is a key feature of our corporate culture. TUI Care Foundation, initiated by TUI, promotes the positive effects of tourism, education and training as well as environmental and social standards with projects in 25 countries. It thus contributes to the development of the holiday destinations. TUI Care Foundation, operating around the world, initiates projects creating new opportunities for the next generation.