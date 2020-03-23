TUI Cancels TUI Holidays Over Coronavirus Situation

Pin 0 Shares

Due to the ongoing situation regarding COVID-19, the Foreign Commonwealth Office has advised against all but essential travel. We will therefore no longer be offering TUI holidays departing between 17 March and 16 April 2020.

We will proactively contact all customers due to travel up to and including 16 April 2020 to offer a range of flexible options, including moving their holiday to a later date.

For customers currently in, Cyprus, Dominican Republic, Morocco, Tunisia, Mauritius, and Spain, due to local restrictions, you will be returning home earlier than planned, and we will proactively contact you with details of your new airport transfer and flight times.

All customers overseas are being looked after by our resort and customer service teams, with customers in many of our destinations able to return home on their original scheduled return flight.

The health and safety of our customers and crew remain of primary importance and we look forward to taking people on holiday again.

We would like to give those due to travel after the 16 April the additional freedom and peace of mind when it comes to travelling in the future, which is why from today we will be offering our travel promise. From 17 March 2020 if you have an existing TUI, Marella Cruises, First Choice or TUI River Cruise package holiday booking travelling on or before 30 June 2020 you can amend for free to any holiday on sale. You can do this up to seven days before your original departure date. Please refer to booking terms and conditions for more information.

This policy is in place until 31 May 2020. Therefore, customers travelling from 8 June-20 June 2020 should make any amends before 30 May 2020.

Marella Cruises

For the latest updates for Marella Cruises customers, please follow this link.

Crystal Ski

For the latest updates for Crystal Ski customers, please visit the below websites:

https://www.crystalski.co.uk/travel-information/

https://www.crystalski.ie/travel-information/