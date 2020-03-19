GNTO: Stay Updated on Measures Against Coronavirus at Visit Greece

Pin 0 Shares

This announcement is from the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) and Visit Greece.

Due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) spread worldwide, the Greek government has taken further measures to contain its spread.



For the time being Greece has suspended all transport links with non EU countries as well as Spain and Italy till further notice. Seasonal accommodation tourist units in Greece will remain temporarily closed from March 15th 2020 until April 30th 2020.

Greece imposes a 14-day quarantine to any new arrival from now on, until further notice. The government also decided to implement a ban on all cruise ships and sailboats docking at its ports.



Furthermore, mass gatherings have been banned. Museums, archaeological sites, cinemas and shopping centres are on lock down until March 30th 2020 and until further notice. Cafes, restaurants, tavernas, bars, have shut down, besides the ones who offer delivery or take out till further notice.



While in Greece, if you notice any symptoms related to COVID-19, please call the National Public Health Organization at 1135.

Advice for travelers

The risk for travellers is considered high. It is recommended that travellers avoid nonessential travel to areas with local transmission of COVID-19. There is no vaccine against this novel corona virus.



If you are travelling to areas with local transmission of COVID-19 you should:

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water or a disinfectant, especially after coughing or sneezing, before handling and consuming food.

Avoid contact with animals (dead or alive), meat markets and meat products (such as raw meat).

Avoid visiting live bird and animal markets.

Avoid contact with patients who appear ill with respiratory symptoms.

Please, watch the following videos from the WHO.

During your stay in areas with local transmission of COVID-19 you should:

Postpone your trip if you have fever and/or respiratory symptoms such as cough or shortness of breath.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or with your elbow (not with your hands) when you cough or sneeze.

Avoid contact with other people if you have fever and/or respiratory symptoms such as cough or shortness of breath.



After your return from areas with local transmission of COVID-19:

Watch your health closely for 14 days.

If you develop fever and/or respiratory symptoms such as shortness of breath or cough 14 days after you have returned, it is recommended that you stay indoors and immediately seek medical attention mentioning your recent trip, or contact the National Public Health Organization of Greece (1135, 210-5212054).

For further info by the National Public Health Organization see here.

