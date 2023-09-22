Argophilia

Travel news you want to read.

Top 10 Must-read Travel Books in 2023

- September 22nd, 2023 03:12 pm

These travel books will ignite your wanderlust and take you to far-flung destinations.

These travel books will ignite your wanderlust and take you to far-flung destinations.

Share
Share
Tweet

This list of must-read travel books for 2023 offers a diverse range of captivating narratives, inspiring memoirs, and thought-provoking tales. Whether you’re a seasoned traveler or have an adventurous spirit, these books will ignite your wanderlust and provide a literary escape to far-flung destinations. Happy reading!

  1. Eat, Pray, Love” by Elizabeth Gilbert: This timeless travel memoir takes readers on a transformative journey across Italy, India, and Indonesia, captivating with its honest and inspiring storytelling.
  2. The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho: This enchanting novel follows a young shepherd’s quest for treasure and self-discovery, with themes of adventure, destiny, and the importance of listening to your heart.
  3. Wild” by Cheryl Strayed: Join Cheryl Strayed on her gripping solo hike along the Pacific Crest Trail as she confronts her demons and finds solace in the beauty and challenges of the wilderness.
  4. Into the Wild” by Jon Krakauer: This thought-provoking true story delves into the life and ultimate fate of Christopher McCandless, who abandoned his conventional life to live off the land in the Alaskan wilderness.
  5. The Beach” by Alex Garland: Explore the dark side of paradise through the eyes of a young backpacker in Thailand who stumbles upon a secluded beach community with unexpected consequences.
  6. A Year in Provence” by Peter Mayle: Experience the joys and idiosyncrasies of life in the French countryside as Peter Mayle recounts his humorous and heartwarming adventures as an English expat.
  7. The Lost City of Z” by David Grann: Embark on a thrilling expedition alongside renowned explorer Percy Fawcett as he searches for an ancient civilization in the heart of the Amazon rainforest.
  8. In a Sunburned Country” by Bill Bryson: Join Bill Bryson on his witty and insightful journey through Australia’s diverse landscapes and colorful history, filled with fascinating anecdotes and humorous observations.
  9. Travels with Charley in Search of America” by John Steinbeck: Travel across America with esteemed author John Steinbeck and his trusty canine companion, Charley, as they embark on a soul-searching road trip.
  10. The Geography of Bliss: One Grump’s Search for the Happiest Places in the World” by Eric Weiner: Delve into the exploration of happiness as Eric Weiner travels to various countries, seeking out the secrets of what makes people truly content.

About Victoria Udrea

Victoria Udrea currently holds the position of Editorial Assistant at Argophilia Travel News. Before joining the team at Argophilia, Victoria gained experience as a PR consultant at Pamil Visions PR. Additionally, she contributes to Realty Biz News, where she focuses on writing about smart home technology and real estate news.

Previous:
Next:
Share
Share
Tweet