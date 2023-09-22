Top 10 Must-read Travel Books in 2023

This list of must-read travel books for 2023 offers a diverse range of captivating narratives, inspiring memoirs, and thought-provoking tales. Whether you’re a seasoned traveler or have an adventurous spirit, these books will ignite your wanderlust and provide a literary escape to far-flung destinations. Happy reading!
- “Eat, Pray, Love” by Elizabeth Gilbert: This timeless travel memoir takes readers on a transformative journey across Italy, India, and Indonesia, captivating with its honest and inspiring storytelling.
- “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho: This enchanting novel follows a young shepherd’s quest for treasure and self-discovery, with themes of adventure, destiny, and the importance of listening to your heart.
- “Wild” by Cheryl Strayed: Join Cheryl Strayed on her gripping solo hike along the Pacific Crest Trail as she confronts her demons and finds solace in the beauty and challenges of the wilderness.
- “Into the Wild” by Jon Krakauer: This thought-provoking true story delves into the life and ultimate fate of Christopher McCandless, who abandoned his conventional life to live off the land in the Alaskan wilderness.
- “The Beach” by Alex Garland: Explore the dark side of paradise through the eyes of a young backpacker in Thailand who stumbles upon a secluded beach community with unexpected consequences.
- “A Year in Provence” by Peter Mayle: Experience the joys and idiosyncrasies of life in the French countryside as Peter Mayle recounts his humorous and heartwarming adventures as an English expat.
- “The Lost City of Z” by David Grann: Embark on a thrilling expedition alongside renowned explorer Percy Fawcett as he searches for an ancient civilization in the heart of the Amazon rainforest.
- “In a Sunburned Country” by Bill Bryson: Join Bill Bryson on his witty and insightful journey through Australia’s diverse landscapes and colorful history, filled with fascinating anecdotes and humorous observations.
- “Travels with Charley in Search of America” by John Steinbeck: Travel across America with esteemed author John Steinbeck and his trusty canine companion, Charley, as they embark on a soul-searching road trip.
- “The Geography of Bliss: One Grump’s Search for the Happiest Places in the World” by Eric Weiner: Delve into the exploration of happiness as Eric Weiner travels to various countries, seeking out the secrets of what makes people truly content.