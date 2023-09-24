Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorms and Heavy Rains Coming to Greece

According to the Hellenic National Meteorological Service (EMY), inclement weather is expected to arrive on Monday, persisting for three days and impacting various regions across Greece, specifically Western, Central, and Northern Greece.

The latest emergency weather deterioration bulletin from EMY highlights that the impacts will be particularly severe in localized areas. On Monday, the adverse weather conditions will primarily affect the western parts of Thessaly, Epirus, western Macedonia, and potentially the Ionian Islands. Thunderstorms will hit more areas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain and sporadic intense storms are expected on Monday (25 September 2023) in Epirus, western Macedonia, Thessaly, and the Ionian region. The western parts of Thessaly (Trikala and Karditsa prefectures) and the western and northern parts of Larissa Prefecture will be affected.

On Tuesday (26 September 2023), clouds, local rain showers, and intense storms will reach the Ionian and continental areas (excluding eastern Macedonia and Thrace). In Thessaly, the highest rainfall will occur mainly in the northern and eastern parts of the Magnesia Prefecture and in the prefectures of Karditsa, Trikala, and the southern areas of Larissa Prefecture.

Rains are forecasted for almost the entire country on Wednesday (27 September 2023), with intense storms occurring in the Ionian, mainland Greece, Evia, and the northern Aegean. It is worth noting that in Thessaly, the highest rainfall levels will reach the prefectures of Karditsa, Larissa, and Trikala, as well as in the eastern parts of Magnesia. Intense storms will also take place in the Sporades region.

EMY will provide updates on the emergency situation every twelve hours, starting from the onset of the strong phenomena.

“We are alert to take measures to protect citizens from risks arising from the occurrence of severe weather,” said Vasilios Tsiakos, Mayor of the Municipality of Karditsa.

Here are some helpful tips to stay safe and prepared:

Make sure to have an emergency kit with essential items like non-perishable food, water, flashlights, and extra batteries.

Keep your phone charged and have a backup power source in case of power outages.

Avoid flooded areas and stay indoors if possible.

If you have to travel, make sure to check road conditions and be cautious while driving.

You can see the current weather alerts on Meteoalarm.