Tourism Bill Aims to Spur Public and Private Efforts for Development

Share Pin 0 Shares

A bill from Greece’s Tourism Ministry will be before the Parliament’s plenary session next week seeking to establish a more comprehensive framework and introduce tools facilitating public-private partnerships in the promotion and development of travel destinations.

The news from ekathimerini.com reports on a set of tools being proposed that are aimed at encouraging synergies between investors, private enterprises like advertising agencies or tour operators, and local/regional authorities. The ministry of tourism also has a draft bill in the works introducing a firm that will be responsible for managing Greece’s wealth of natural hot springs/spas.

Eyeing the development of so-called “wellness” tourism, the new legislation seeks to begin by rationalizing the status of natural springs, which currently fall under many different jurisdictions in terms of ownership and exploitation rights.