Thomas Cook CEO Says Greece is Winning in Current Sales

Alan French, who’s the new head of Thomas Cook, says “Greece is currently the destination with the highest sales for our company.” French was cited by ANA on Monday, inviting the cooperation of Greek hoteliers and tourism firms

Thomas Cook, the financially stricken travel company that went under last year, is now under Chinese ownership and relatively free of the financial burdens of the past. After a restart announced a few weeks ago, TC is billed as exclusively digital in offering not just trips, but transportation, car rental, airport parking, and travel insurance, etc.

Fosun Tourism, a subsidiary of the Fosun Group, owned by Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang, purchased the Thomas Cook brand and its online assets in November 2019. The Shanghai-based group manages 100 billion euros in assets worldwide. The group has an investment interest in the Greek market, the most recent example being Ethniki Asfalistiki.

The new TC website says its services only cater to “quarantine-free destinations” from the United Kingdom, such as Corfu, Cyprus, and Rome. The group’s CEO says he wants to transform the new Thomas Cook into a 21st-century success story.

Thomas Cook currently sells packages to Iceland, Turkey, and Greece, and when travel restrictions change, the company plans on adding Portugal, Spain, and Croatia to that list.