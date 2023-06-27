This Stunning Rethymno Home is Listed for €1.6M

Wade, an impressive contemporary villa in Rethymno, on Crete’s south coast, is now listed by Greece Sotheby’s International Realty for €1,600,000. A perfect combination of style and functionality, the 270 sqm residence sits in the middle of idyllic surroundings.

The villa is divided into two spacious and fully-equipped detached residences, each of which has its own uniquely designed layout. The upper home occupies three levels which include three bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen, and a cozy dining area. Designed in a bohemian style, this facet of the property invites owners and their guests to relax and unwind. The lower level residence features two luxurious bedrooms with ensuite baths and other features. There’s a second living room and a gourmet kitchen on the ground floor, as well.

A key feature of Wade is the large floor-to-celing openings and skylights which bathe the whole interior with ambient light. The effect is to meld the indoor and outdoor spaces to create a natural atmospheric comfort. The property also has not one but two private swimming pools, an outdoor sauna, and numerous al fresco dining areas for relaxing with the family or entertaining.

Outside on the grounds, you’ll find a beautifully designed landscape infused with the natural landscape. The 500 sqm plot is blessed with stunning sea views, and it’s only a short walk to a wonderful sandy beach. A chic pergola makes a shady place to rejuvenate from the blazing Cretan sun. The property also has parking for 4 cars and easy access.

Wade is a place where unforgettable memories lie waiting. It’s a spot for reviving the senses and the spirit surrounded by the stunning beauty of Crete’s Rethymno Prefecture. Nearby, in the picturesque seaside town or Rethymno, the new owners of this stunning property will find postcard-perfect streets, fabulous Cretan and international cuisine, and a version of old-world charm found nowhere else on Earth.

The buyer of this property is eligible for the Greek Golden Visa Program.

For more information, interested parties should contact Marios Pavlakis here.