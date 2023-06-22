A Luxurious Villa in Apokoronas Offers Stunning Views and More

This 259 sqm seafront villa for sale at wonderful Plaka, in Apokoronas is listed for only €1.2M. Ideally located on a private plot of 5,000 sqm of lush olive groves, the property offers stunning views of the Cretan Sea and its surrounds.

The villa is accessible by two separate entrances, which culminate in spacious living and dining areas. The upper level has two bathrooms, a huge balcony, and views out over Souda Bay and the Sea of Crete beyond. In all, the villa has 7 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, two of which have direct access to the private pool. Built with luxury and style in mind, the villa is furnished with traditional Greek aesthetics.

Only one kilometer away, the quant traditional village of Plaka waits with a score of amazing Cretan tavernas, mini-markets, and Almyrida Beach only 700 meters beyond.

About Plaka

Plaka is a beautiful village built on the hillside with a view of Souda Bay. Just 23 km from Old Town Chania, the small community belongs to Vamos Municipality along with the neighboring villages of Αlmyrida and Κalyves. One of the best-known traditional villages in West Crete, Plaka has year-round grocery stores, cafes, and services. The area surrounding the village is a nature lover’s dream, a verdant green space sitting 70 meters above the sea.

Interested persons should contact Anita Papamatheaki at Creta Houses by phone at: (+30) 694-571-2552 or by email: sales@cretahouses.gr – These professionals are also easily accessible via Facebook.