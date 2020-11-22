Tablet Hotels Selects 2,000 Hotels To Add To Its Platform

Pin 0 Shares

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Tablet Hotels, the hotel experts at the MICHELIN Guide, today announced that it has selected 2,000 properties to add to its platform, bringing the total to 6,000 destinations. The Tablet platform and Tablet Plus VIP program help travelers discover the world’s most interesting hotels by offering a curated selection of properties that meet the company’s rigorous criteria and then providing an effortless booking experience and concierge-level customer service. As part of the platform expansion, Tablet reviewed all of the hotels that had previously been scouted by Michelin inspectors over the years and chose the most extraordinary of these properties to add to its selection.

“Through our integration with Michelin, we’ve repositioned our business for growth and are now scaling various strategic initiatives to make them more relevant to our global audience today and to be able to better serve our customers as travel accelerates again,” said Laurent Vernhes, co-founder and CEO of Tablet. “Michelin has long been internationally renowned for curating restaurants and Tablet is now ensuring the famous MICHELIN Guide offers the same precise curation for hotels.”

Tablet also announced the launch of a new discovery feature called “Take Me Away” that lets customers plan staycations, getaways within driving distance and other trips by choosing filters that describe what they are looking for from a destination. Rather than having to begin their search by inputting travel dates and a geographic location, travelers can use the tool to narrow down the type of experience they would like to have and then discover properties that match their exact criteria. The feature is another way that Tablet’s curation streamlines travel planning and offers customers an alternate, fun way to find the perfect hotel for them.

“The release of the Take Me Away feature is particularly timely, given the high number of travelers who are looking for getaways within driving distance from home during the pandemic,” added Vernhes. “This tool helps us cater directly to our customers’ current needs and mindset. It saves time and lets them discover hotels that offer an exceptional experience without involving a flight or even a long road trip, if they prefer to book a staycation right now. And as international travel picks up again, Take Me Away will give users a way to find exceptional hotels anywhere in the world based on their own agenda.”

Other Take Me Away search filters include settings such as coastal, countryside, jungle or desert and interests and activities that range from spa to fishing to MICHELIN restaurants, wine region and horseback riding. Style filters include descriptors such as modern design, traditional elegance and cutting edge, while vibe choices range from secluded to lively.

Tablet’s platform expansion is the company’s first major strategic initiative following its acquisition by the Michelin Group in 2018. The initiative leverages Tablet’s strict hospitality quality standards and Michelin’s superior scouting resources, particularly in Europe. Many of the hotels previously highlighted in the MICHELIN Guide that Tablet is now adding to its selection are located outside the major European cities that are typically the most popular destinations in Europe. Tablet made curating these kinds of smaller, unique hotels in more remote locations one of its priorities after recognizing early during the health crisis that safety-conscious travelers would be seeking less-crowded destinations as an alternative to major cities.

Another 120 French properties Tablet is adding to its selection were scouted by Le Fooding, another Michelin company, which curates some of the trendiest restaurants, chefs and bars in France. Japanese hotels and ryokans account for an additional 30 new properties on Tablet’s platform. For all of the new Tablet and Tablet Plus additions, Tablet will offer the same seamless booking experience and personal customer service it has long been known for.

About Tablet Hotels

Founded in 2000 and part of MICHELIN since 2018, Tablet offers a curated selection of hotels to meet every taste and budget and makes booking them seamless and quick. The company provides concierge-level customer service from an experienced team of travel specialists and offers membership in the Tablet Plus VIP program, which offers upgrades and extraordinary privileges to members when they stay at participating Tablet Plus hotels. Available in eight languages, the Tablet website and iOS app allow users across the globe to discover hotel destinations that provide a uniquely memorable experience rather than just a room for the night.

For more information, please visit TabletHotels.com.