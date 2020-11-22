Seabourn Announces Additional 2021 Voyage Cancellations

Pin 0 Shares

Seabourn, the ultra-luxury cruiseline, announced this past week that it will cancel a series of 2021 voyages for two ships in its fleet as part of a broader redeployment in preparation for an eventual return to service.

The cancellations come at a moment when the brand works to implement its plan to resume guest operations, which includes meeting the requirements of the Framework for Resuming Cruise Ship Operations order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for sailings with U.S. port calls.

The cancellation announcement applies to select itineraries on Seabourn Odyssey and Seabourn Quest. Some details are as follows:

Seabourn Odyssey : with select voyages cancelled from January 16, 2021 – November 5, 2021. Seven-day Alaska/British Columbia and the Pacific Coast sailings have not been cancelled.

: with select voyages cancelled from January 16, 2021 – November 5, 2021. Seven-day Alaska/British Columbia and the Pacific Coast sailings have not been cancelled. Seabourn Quest: with voyages longer than 7 days and calling on a U.S. port cancelled from July 22, 2021 – November 6, 2021.

“We’re fully committed to meeting the requirements necessary to bring guests back to our ships, including those issued by the CDC,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “Our team is grateful for the continued support we are seeing from guests, the travel advisor community, our partners and everyone with an interest in the hundreds of destinations we visit. Stay tuned for releases of alternative voyage options in the months ahead as conditions permit.”

Guests with impacted cruises will automatically be cancelled and all guests will receive Bonus Future Cruise Credits. They can also request a full refund of monies paid to Seabourn. Specific details are as follows:

Paid in Full : those guests paid in full will receive 125% Future Cruise Credit of the base cruise fare paid to Seabourn. Guests can also request a full refund of the monies paid to Seabourn.

: those guests paid in full will receive 125% Future Cruise Credit of the base cruise fare paid to Seabourn. Guests can also request a full refund of the monies paid to Seabourn. Under Deposit: those guests with bookings under deposit will receive a Future Cruise Credit valued at 125% of the deposit amount paid. Guests can also request a full refund of the monies paid to Seabourn.

The Future Cruise Credit is valid for 12 months from the date of issue and may be used to book sailings departing through Dec. 31, 2022. The amount of non-cruise fare purchases may be transferred to a new booking. Alternatively, guests may request a refund of the monies paid to Seabourn, which will be reimbursed to the original form of payment.

Guests and their travel advisors will be sent specific details applicable to their booking. Seabourn asks guests and travel advisors to use the online resources available on its website first rather than calling the Reservation Call Center for information about the cancellations due to the possibility of high call volumes and the potential of long on-hold wait times.

For reservations or more information about Seabourn, please contact Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

About Seabourn:

Ultra-luxury Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ships with two under construction and is a proud member of World’s Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK).

Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world. Our highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, crew, shoreside employees, and the people and communities our ships visit.