A New Spike in Coronavirus Cases Has Greek Authorities On Alert

Greece officials are concerned over the 110 new confirmed coronavirus cases as of Saturday. This figure is the highest total since the country went on lockdown, with 9 of the new cases confirmed during checks at the country’s air and land entry points.

According to the reports, 19 new coronavirus cases were registered in the Attica region, 37 in the Thessaloniki region, and three on the island of Corfu. The new case total includes the newly detected 24 COVID-19-positive employees of a meat-processing plant in Kavala.

Overall, the number of all coronavirus cases reached 4,587, of which 1,280 are connected to travel abroad. There were no new fatalities from COVID-19 recorded, buy deaths are now up to 206 since the pandemic broke out in Greece.

Greece will now make wearing masks compulsory ondeck for passengers on ferries sailing to its islands. This move is a further tightening of the recent requirement to wear facemasks at indoor public spaces. The moves are in response to the sudden rise in coronavirus infections that could put its crucial tourism season at risk.

Meanwhile, Professor Nikos Sipsas, an expert in infectious diseases told reporters that Greece is “one step before” a second wave of the pandemic.