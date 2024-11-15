Storm Alexandros Triggers Severe Weather Alert

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS) issued an emergency weather alert on Friday afternoon. According to this alert, the storm Alexandros is expected to impact the country from Friday afternoon through Saturday night, bringing intense conditions.

A detailed overview notes that a low-pressure system over the Ionian Sea, combined with unstable air masses in the upper atmosphere, will cause heavy rain, thunderstorms with hail, frequent lightning, strong winds, and a noticeable drop in temperatures in northern Greece. These conditions are expected to be locally hazardous and to last for 30 hours, from Friday afternoon (November 15, 2024) to Saturday night (November 16, 2024). According to the Regional Precipitation Index used by the Meteo Unit of the National Observatory of Athens, this rainfall event is classified as Category 4 (Very Significant).

Heavy rainfall is forecasted primarily in Thessaly, the Sporades, central and northern Euboea, and the northeastern parts of eastern Sterea. However, severe thunderstorms can also occur in other parts of the country.

Specific forecasts include:

Friday, November 15, 2024:

From late morning in the Ionian, with conditions easing late at night.

From midday in Epirus, western Sterea, and the western and northern Peloponnese, easing by late night.

From late afternoon in western Macedonia, Thessaly, the Sporades, Euboea, and eastern Sterea.

Saturday, November 16, 2024:

Until late afternoon in Thessaly, the Sporades, and eastern Sterea, and until night in Euboea.

Intense effects are anticipated in eastern Thessaly (Larisa and Magnesia), the Sporades, central and northern Euboea, and temporarily in the northeastern parts of eastern Sterea (Fthiotida and Boeotia).

From early morning until night in the Eastern Aegean islands and the Dodecanese.

Until morning in the Cyclades.

From afternoon to midnight in western Crete.

Additionally, the Aegean will see strong northerly to northeastern winds, reaching 7 Beaufort, and on Saturday, November 16, particularly around the Sporades, up to 8 Beaufort. Temperatures will drop significantly by 8-10 degrees in the central, eastern, and southern mainland.

Due to these conditions, a coordination meeting will soon take place at the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection in preparation for the severe weather. A preliminary meeting of the Risk Assessment Committee has already occurred today. A broader inter-ministerial meeting will soon follow, chaired by the Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Vassilis Kikilias, and involving representatives from various ministries, the Fire Service, security forces, the military, local government, and all concerned entities.