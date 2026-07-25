New agreement gives hotels free access to digital, green, and intercultural training resources developed under the European TourX initiative.

r the Tourism Industry project.

The partnership seeks to strengthen the skills of hospitality professionals by giving member hotels free access to TourX’s online training platform, which offers courses focused on digital competencies, sustainability, and intercultural communication.

The agreement also strengthens ties between vocational education and the hospitality sector, allowing training programs to better reflect the practical needs of hotels and tourism businesses.

EXA President Eugenios Vassilikos welcomed the collaboration, describing it as an investment in the industry’s most valuable asset—its people. He noted that the association continues to prioritize initiatives that help member hotels improve staff capabilities while enhancing competitiveness across Athens, Attica, and the Argosaronic region.

The TourX educational material has been developed as part of a broader European effort to modernize tourism training through Centers of Vocational Excellence, promoting innovation and helping businesses adapt to the sector’s rapidly changing demands.

With Greece’s tourism industry continuing to face shortages of qualified personnel despite record visitor numbers, initiatives that improve workforce skills are becoming increasingly important. By combining vocational education with industry participation, the partnership aims to prepare hospitality professionals for a more digital, sustainable, and resilient tourism sector.