Malevizi Flooding Risks Alert

The Civil Protection Department of Malevizi Municipality is on high alert, cautioning citizens about expected severe weather conditions. Based on meteorological forecasts, an increase in weather intensity is anticipated today, Friday, with more pronounced events likely on Saturday and Sunday.

Residents and visitors are urged to exercise caution, especially in areas impacted by past storms, as there is a heightened risk of flooding.

Citizens are advised to:

Avoid walking or driving through low crossings, known as Irish crossings, as these can be hazardous, even when water levels seem low. Restrict travel to essential journeys during adverse weather. Move objects and vehicles away from areas prone to being swept away by floodwaters, such as main roads in Palaiokastro, Agia Pelagia, and Ligaria.

The Malevizi Municipality, together with Civil Protection and relevant agencies, remains vigilant and will promptly address any issues that may arise.

Rain is falling over a substantial part of the Heraklion region and parts of Rethymno. Having faced a prolonged dry spell from summer through October, Crete finally welcomes much-needed autumn showers. This rainfall relieves residents and the environment from extended dryness and offers hope for boosting agricultural output and replenishing natural water reserves.