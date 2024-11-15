Ottoman Relic Found in Sfakia Church

An important find came to light during renovation work in a church near Sfakia. Workers restoring the old sacred site were surprised to uncover unusual carvings on the stone of the church’s altar. As they continued removing the plaster, an Ottoman stone slab emerged, leaving them astonished.

Unearthing the Past

The stone, featuring distinctive Arabic lettering, likely originated from a former Ottoman religious site or building. Among the inscriptions is the date 1285, corresponding to 1868 in the Gregorian calendar. This discovery was highlighted by historian Eftychis Tzirtzilakis, known for his expertise on Cretan uprisings. He explained that such plaques were installed by Ottoman Turks during their rule, with many placed in fortifications known as “Kouledes.”

A Unique Relic Uncovered

Tzirtzilakis underscores the rarity of this find, emphasizing that it’s unusual for a church altar to be constructed using an Islamic artefact. This remarkable discovery was brought to light by a skilled craftsman, Christos Sifalos from Nibros, during his work on a renovation project. Upon noticing the strange appearance of the altar surface, he removed the plaster to reveal the beneath inscriptions.

Despite the worn carvings, the date remains visible, offering a glimpse into a unique era of cultural interplay. Once part of a Turkish structure, the original stone found new use in a Christian context, symbolizing a complex history where religious symbols intertwine. This discovery adds a fascinating chapter to the story of Chania’s heritage, where each layer of history enriches its cultural tapestry.