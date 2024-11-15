Autumn Rains End Drought in Crete. Flooding Possible.

The severe drought that afflicted Crete impacted agricultural activities and reduced local water resources, with notable drops in dam and well water levels.

The recent rainfall offers hope for agricultural production and replenishing natural water reserves.

Meteorologists predict rainfall will intensify in the coming days, providing essential moisture to the land. Some areas might even face flooding.

Currently, it is raining across a large portion of the Heraklion region and parts of Rethymno.

After enduring an extended period of drought that spanned the summer and continued through September and October, Crete finally experiences the long-anticipated autumn rains. The showers have begun to grace several parts of the island, bringing much-needed relief to the environment and residents who have suffered prolonged dry conditions. Farmers, in particular, observe early signs of land rejuvenation as the precious rainfall quenches the thirsty soil.