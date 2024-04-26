Graceland’s All-American Weekend: A July Extravaganza in Memphis

Graceland’s All-American Weekend celebrations take place July 4-6, featuring concerts, unique “hidden” tours, Elvis-themed fireworks honouring 70 years of Rock ‘n’ Roll, and more.

On July 4-6, 2024, during its “All-American Weekend,” Elvis Presley’s Graceland® will be illuminated in red, white, and blue in honour of the country’s independence. The weekend will include a gospel brunch, an Elvis tribute performance, exclusive “hidden” tours of Graceland, an Elvis-themed celebration with fireworks set to Elvis music, and a Memphis Music Salute.

The AAA-rated Four Diamond Guest House at Graceland Resort Hotel offers various packages and individual tickets, including the All-American Weekend Hotel Packages.

The weekend officially begins on July 4, when package holders are welcomed to the greatest BBQ supper in the American South, followed by dancing and a showing of G.I. Blues, a classic Elvis film. Intimate artefact show-and-tell and an artefact picture opportunity are additional benefits for hotel package customers. All packages include visits to Elvis Presley’s MemphisTM, which has the most extensive collection of Elvis memorabilia worldwide, Graceland Mansion, and Elvis’s aircraft.

In a way only Graceland can celebrate Elvis’ ground-breaking song, “That’s All Right”, 70 years ago, Garry Goin and his Ensemble will present a Memphis Music Salute event at the Graceland Soundstage on Friday, July 5. The American Army Band will perform at the SiriusXM Elvis Radio All-American Party & Fireworks Extravaganza, which wraps up the evening. DJ Argo hosts the event. Graceland will light the sky with a spectacular fireworks show set to Elvis music as the sun sets. * The All-American Party & Fireworks Extravaganza is free to attend.

The Tennessee Mass Choir will provide uplifting music while visitors savour delectable Southern dishes at the Great American Gospel Brunch on Saturday, July 6. The weekend culminates on Saturday night with Cote Deonath, the 2023 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest winner, emulating the charisma and charm of Elvis Presley on stage. Featuring the EAS Band, the Cote Deonath: Elvis Tribute Concert is an exuberant show that spans Elvis’s 50s breakthrough to his 1968 comeback.

Graceland Vice President of Archives and Exhibitions Angie Marchese will lead an after-hours Hidden Graceland Tour on Saturday, July 6, at 8:45 p.m. for those looking for the best Graceland experience. This is as close as it gets to having a private tour of Elvis’ famous house, with only 15 people allowed. This unique opportunity will offer a peek at objects and secret places rarely seen on typical excursions.