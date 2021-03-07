Argophilia

Region of South Aegean Prepares for 2021 Tourism Season

- March 7th, 2021 08:37 am

The Region of South Aegean, one of the thirteen administrative districts of Greece, is ready to welcome tourists in 2021 – and to this purpose, it unveiled its new tourism strategy.

The budget for this endeavor is just 800000 euros – probably enough to revive the region’s media campaigns. The money comes from self-funding and will be used to back metasearch and other modern channels:

  • advertising: B2C and B2B campaigns, including email, contests, retail, VOD, Google ads, and social media
  • OTAs (online travel agents) advertising
  • ads on consumer review websites
  • TV ads
  • native ads on news websites
Next time you see this image, you will know its purpose.

Officials of the Region of South Aegean chose Horwath HTL for marketing and PR, a company that specializes “exclusively on the tourism and hospitality industry.” According to the news, Horwath “will monitor political decisions and epidemiological data on an international and national level” and will adjust its strategies accordingly.

Mihaela Lica Butler

About Mihaela Lica Butler

A former military journalist, Mihaela Lica-Butler owns and is a senior partner at Pamil Visions PR and editor at Argophilia Travel News. Her credentials speak for themselves: she is a cited authority on search engine optimization and public relations issues, and her work and expertise were featured on BBC News, Reuters, Yahoo! Small Business Adviser, Al Jazeera, The Epoch Times, SitePoint, Search Engine Journal, and many others. She currently writes columns for Travel Daily News on a regular basis, and she is a reporter for Hospitality Net.

