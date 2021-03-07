Region of South Aegean Prepares for 2021 Tourism Season

Pin 0 Shares

The Region of South Aegean, one of the thirteen administrative districts of Greece, is ready to welcome tourists in 2021 – and to this purpose, it unveiled its new tourism strategy.

The budget for this endeavor is just 800000 euros – probably enough to revive the region’s media campaigns. The money comes from self-funding and will be used to back metasearch and other modern channels:

advertising: B2C and B2B campaigns, including email, contests, retail, VOD, Google ads, and social media

OTAs (online travel agents) advertising

ads on consumer review websites

TV ads

native ads on news websites

Next time you see this image, you will know its purpose.

Officials of the Region of South Aegean chose Horwath HTL for marketing and PR, a company that specializes “exclusively on the tourism and hospitality industry.” According to the news, Horwath “will monitor political decisions and epidemiological data on an international and national level” and will adjust its strategies accordingly.