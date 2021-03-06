Argophilia

Travel news you want to read.

In Focus: COVID-19 Red Greece

- March 6th, 2021 07:28 am

Courtesy Anytime-V

Courtesy Anytime-V

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

If you must travel to Greece, you need to know that the country takes the COVID-19 threat seriously. Know before you go:

Greece is in full “red alert” after Greek Civil Protection Deputy Minister Nikos Hardalias announced on Friday two more areas in lockdown. Fokida (Central Greece) and Anogeia (Rethymno regional unit, Crete) are the latest additions to a disturbingly red map that tracks COVID-19 cases all over the country.

In red areas, people must adhere to some strict rules: there’s no going out after 7 pm (until 5 am) and no shopping unless the supermarket is within two kilometers from your residence. The same rule applies to pharmacies and other convenience venues.

Right now, in Greece, Kozani, Kastoria, Ioannina, Kavala, Heraklion, Imathia, Serres, Kilkis, Zakynthos, Chania and Rethymnon are dark red. Stay away if possible.

Greek Civil Protection Deputy Minister Nikos Hardalias calls for stict adherence to health and safety measures to avoid increased restrictions.

Mihaela Lica Butler

About Mihaela Lica Butler

A former military journalist, Mihaela Lica-Butler owns and is a senior partner at Pamil Visions PR and editor at Argophilia Travel News. Her credentials speak for themselves: she is a cited authority on search engine optimization and public relations issues, and her work and expertise were featured on BBC News, Reuters, Yahoo! Small Business Adviser, Al Jazeera, The Epoch Times, SitePoint, Search Engine Journal, and many others. She currently writes columns for Travel Daily News on a regular basis, and she is a reporter for Hospitality Net.

Previous:
Next: