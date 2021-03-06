In Focus: COVID-19 Red Greece

Pin 0 Shares

If you must travel to Greece, you need to know that the country takes the COVID-19 threat seriously. Know before you go:

Greece is in full “red alert” after Greek Civil Protection Deputy Minister Nikos Hardalias announced on Friday two more areas in lockdown. Fokida (Central Greece) and Anogeia (Rethymno regional unit, Crete) are the latest additions to a disturbingly red map that tracks COVID-19 cases all over the country.

In red areas, people must adhere to some strict rules: there’s no going out after 7 pm (until 5 am) and no shopping unless the supermarket is within two kilometers from your residence. The same rule applies to pharmacies and other convenience venues.

Right now, in Greece, Kozani, Kastoria, Ioannina, Kavala, Heraklion, Imathia, Serres, Kilkis, Zakynthos, Chania and Rethymnon are dark red. Stay away if possible.

Greek Civil Protection Deputy Minister Nikos Hardalias calls for stict adherence to health and safety measures to avoid increased restrictions.