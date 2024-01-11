Where and When to Go Skiing on Crete Island

Crete flaunts vast untrammelled descents yet needs traditional ski infrastructure such as lifts, lodges, and trail maps. However, for those eager to earn their downhill experiences through ascents, Crete offers expansive, untamed terrain, reliable spring snow, and a serene absence of crowds.

The ski field of Crete is a surprising expanse, offering a lengthy snow season that typically endures until April and occasionally extends into early June.

For skiing and mountaineering, an excursion to Psiloritis is a must, where one can glide across the snow while beholding the mesmerising azure hues of the Cretan Sea.

Among the notable pistes, the one unfurling from the apex of Timios Stavros to the Migeros Pit stands as the most renowned. Alternatively, the routes commencing from the Toumbotos Prinos refuge and the peak of Stolistra present appealing options for exploration.

Venturing into the White Mountains (Lefka Ori) to engage in slalom is another endeavour worth considering, albeit with the prudent guidance of an experienced escort, given the mountain’s formidable terrain, which may lead to disorientation if navigated alone.

Mountain Shelters for Hikers and Skiers

Crete boasts a rich mountaineering history, with the Greek Mountaineering Club of Hania operating since the 1930s and numerous other mountaineering clubs scattered across the island. Despite this, ski mountaineering has remained a relatively obscure pursuit, known mainly to ardent mountaineering enthusiasts.

The mountaineering clubs of Crete oversee the management of shelters across the island’s diverse mountain ranges. Among these, Kallergis is the most renowned, situated east of the Omalos plateau within the White Mountains. This shelter is an architectural marvel in one of Crete’s most awe-inspiring locations, perched at 1,680 meters. In addition to Kallergis, the White Mountains are home to other notable shelters, including Tavri at 1,210 meters, Houliopoulos at Svourichti, towering at 1,980 meters, and Volikas at Keramia, standing proudly at 1,450 meters.

Meanwhile, the Psiloritis range boasts four principal shelters, each offering a unique vantage point to experience the breathtaking landscape. Among these are Toumbotos Prinos at 1,590 meters, Lakkos Migerou at 1,710 meters, which serves as the starting point for the trail to the summit of Timios Stavros, Prinos above Asites at 1,100 meters, and Zaros shelter at Samari, majestically perched at 1,417 meters above sea level.

Pierra Creta Race 2024

Pierra Creta, an exhilarating ski mountaineering race, is set amidst the breathtaking mountains of Crete. Its inception in March 2014 marked the beginning of a remarkable journey, evolving into a triumphant team event in 2015. After two successful editions, Pierra Creta has become a biennial occurrence. This spring, the sixth edition of Pierra Creta, Europe’s southernmost ski mountaineering event, is scheduled to grace the majestic Psiloritis mountains from March 8th to 10th.

Pierra Creta represents a biennial open-team ski mountaineering event set in the breathtaking landscape of Crete. The competition comprises two distinct routes, Route A boasting an approximate altitude variance of 1800 m, and Route B featuring a difference in altitude of around 900 m.

Eligibility for participation is open to both men and women who have reached the age of 16 or above on the day of the race. The registration fee for each participant stands at 90€.

Athletes are mandated to adhere rigorously to the stipulated regulations, with strict adherence to the directives issued by the race officials. The race judges duly note any breaches of the established regulations and then inform the transgressors. Additionally, individuals authorised by the organising body are empowered to document any violations and present them to the race committee.

The following equipment is mandatory for all participants:

Helmet

Ski or Snowboard

Ski Boots

Mountaineering crampons

Avalanche Transceiver

Shovel

Avalanche probe

Gloves

Sunglasses or goggles

Backpack

Whistle

ANEK Lines Ferries is the official transport sponsor of Pierra Creta 2024. This exclusive partnership will offer a generous 40% discount for transporting 100 individuals, 40 vehicles (including cars), and two vans to and from the picturesque island of Crete. The tickets, valid for the period spanning from March 5th 2024 to March 12th 2024, will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis. As part of this collaboration, sponsored tickets will be subject to availability, except for deluxe and single cabins. Further information on securing these tickets will be communicated via email following the closure of registration on Wednesday, January 31st 2024.

For your transportation needs, we highly recommend renting a car. Throughout the race, the cost of a small to medium-sized

car for four days falls within the range of €50.

You can also travel with KTEL intercity buses from Heraklion, Rethymno, or Chania: KTEL Chania-Rethymno and KTEL Heraklio-Lassithi.

Pierra Creta presents an opportunity for participants in the race to enjoy complimentary lodgings, with further details to be disclosed later. Please note that guests will need to bring along their own sleeping bags. For those unable to secure a place in the hostel and amenable to a more modest form of accommodation, this option is available to help keep costs down. The room includes a toilet but not a bath and will be at the guests’ disposal throughout the event.