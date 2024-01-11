Crete Ranks in the Top 10 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Destinations for 2024

Crete secured the ninth spot as one of the most sought-after destinations globally in the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards 2024. Meanwhile, Dubai, renowned as the world’s ultimate destination, clinched the top position as the premier global hotspot for the third consecutive year.

Crete also ranked third as a food destination, after Hanoi and Rome.

The winners of the Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best are destinations whose hotels, restaurants, and attractions garnered a substantial number of outstanding reviews and feedback on Tripadvisor in 2023.

Here are the top 10 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Destinations for 2024:

Dubai blends modern culture with history, world-class shopping, and entertainment, offering attractions such as the Dubai Opera, Burj Khalifa, and the vibrant souks along Dubai Creek. Bali is an Indonesian paradise with stunning white sand beaches, vibrant coral ridges for diving, lush jungles with ancient temples, and the artistic capital of Ubud, perfect for cultural experiences and yoga. London offers endless possibilities, from trendy Shoreditch to historic landmarks, Michelin-starred restaurants, traditional pubs, and charming streets waiting to be explored. Hanoi is a charming Vietnamese capital with preserved historic quarters, colonial architecture, numerous temples and pagodas, and modern developments seamlessly integrated into its appeal. Rome is a timeless city with iconic piazzas, historic sites like the Colosseum and Pantheon, and a vibrant culinary scene offering unforgettable dining experiences. Paris: Indulge in a leisurely Parisian experience, from savoring a pain au chocolat in a charming sidewalk café to marveling at iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe. Immerse yourself in art at the Louvre and find spiritual solace at Notre Dame before ending your day with a risqué show at the Moulin Rouge. Cancun offers stunning family resorts and ancient Mayan ruins like El Rey and Yamil Lu’um. Dive into the history at the Museo Maya de Cancun and savor the flavors of Mexico at the Museo Sensorial del Tequila. Marrakesh: Explore the vibrant “Red City” with its bustling markets, serene gardens, and majestic mosques. Get lost in the historic Medina, visit the Jardin Majorelle, and admire the city’s grand mosques. Crete: Immerse yourself in the Mediterranean allure of Crete, where ancient ruins and cultural treasures abound. Wander through the Old Venetian Harbor in Chania Town, visit the Minoan ruins of Malia, and explore the legendary Mt. Ida. Hoi An: Traverse the well-preserved trading port of Hoi An, adorned with traditional lanterns and architectural marvels like the Japanese Covered Bridge and the Quan Cong Temple. Indulge in bespoke clothing tailored by the town’s expert artisans.

With fewer than 1% of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings achieving the Best of the Best recognition, this accolade signifies the utmost level of excellence in travel.