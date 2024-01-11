Would You Buy Equity in Luxury and Lifestyle Hotel Properties?

If you answer yes, we have good news: today marks the launch of RSRV, a hotel ownership platform, in partnership with tZERO, a regulated financial technology company backed by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) and Science Ventures.

The innovative RSRV Platform enables investors to trade shares of luxury and lifestyle hotel properties, reserve rooms in exchange for shares at guaranteed rates, and access other exclusive advantages.

RSRV has created a novel and exciting opportunity that meets the needs of hotel operators and entices investors seeking to enhance their returns. By combining equity with tailored membership perks, hotel operators have access to a cost-effective alternative to traditional mezzanine debt options for raising capital and investors can cushion their investments with unique benefits, including once-in-a-lifetime VIP concert performances, premiere luxury concierge services, and one-of-a-kind travel destination experiences. Michael Jones, Co-founder and Managing Director of Science Ventures

One notable advantage is the ability to exchange RSRV shares for hotel accommodations instead of cash. Furthermore, by establishing the price of a room at the time of purchase, RSRV enables investors to secure current room rates. Alternatively, shareholders can trade shares on a secondary market facilitated by tZERO.

RSRV shareholders will also have access to exclusive benefits not available to the general public, including VIP experiences, privileged entry to hotel events, and considerable discounts on various hotel rooms and services.

Digitized financial products like RSRV will be very appealing to a hotel industry overburdened by debt servicing while also creating exciting new investment opportunities. David Goone, tZERO CEO

Participating hotels can also benefit significantly from offering shares, including in digital format, on the RSRV platform powered by tZERO Securities. The platform also allows hotels to raise capital using equity rather than taking on much more expensive mezzanine debt. Furthermore, by providing attractive member perks, the programme will likely increase occupancy, customer engagement and retention, and customer satisfaction.

RSRV is poised to fundamentally transform the hotel industry, reshaping the dynamics among hotel owners, investors, and guests. Beyond equity ownership, investors will be able to avoid inflation in room rates and redeem their equity for rooms, as well as have access to a secondary trading platform. By introducing practical, real-world utility features, we directly confront many issues in the hotel industry. We provide cost-effective capital solutions to hotel operators, empowering them to prioritize delivering exclusive member privileges and tailored experiences that can boost occupancy rates. Stephane De Baets, RSRV founder and acting CEO

RSRV will unveil its inaugural luxury hotel property in the forthcoming weeks, followed by the introduction of further properties in 2024.