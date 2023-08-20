Sept. 9-16 the 3rd Mediterranean Beach Games “Heraklion 2023”

Heraklion, Crete is hosting the 3rd Mediterranean Beach Games 2023 from September 9 to 16. More than 1,500 athletes from 16 countries will compete in 13 sports during the games.

The Mediterranean Coastal Games are organized every 4 years and gather athletes of the Mediterranean Olympic Committees, and members of the International Committee of the Mediterranean Games, from three continents: Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Among the 13 sports chosen, Karate (KATA) and Wrestling on the sandy beaches of Crete may be the most interesting. From September 10-11, Karate athletes (KATA) will compete at various venues, and from September 15-16, Wrestling athletes will compete.

Other sports will include beach volleyball, beach handball, beach soccer, beach tennis, open-water swimming, canoe ocean racing, kiteboarding, 3×3 basketball, rowing beach sprint, finswimming, and triathle.

The games will be held in five different locations, in three municipalities: the Coastal Sports Facilities of Karteros, the Marina of Heraklion, and the National Sports Center of Heraklion (E.A.K.H.) in Heraklion, Gouvon Beach in Hersonissos and Ammoudaras Beach in Malevizi.

The opening ceremony is 09/09/23 at Karteros Coastal Sports Facilities at 20:30. More information about the 3rd Mediterranean Coastal Games can be found on the event’s official website.

